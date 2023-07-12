With the FIFA Women’s World Cup now only days away, there’s certainly football fever in the air despite the men currently undergoing a break from competitive matches.
And it’s also 25 years since the day that France first lifted the World Cup on home soil - thanks to a star-studded squad of very talented players.
The World Cup final on July 12, 1998, saw France thump Brazil’s maestros 3-0 in a game where 26-year-old Zinedine Zidane outshined the star of the tournament - Ronaldo.
To mark the anniversary of the nostalgic tournament which also saw David Beckham sent off against Argentina, we look at the best of the baggy retro 90s shirts teams wore at the tournament. And it’s fair to say ‘they just don’t make them like they used to’.
Mexico
My pick of the bunch, this kit has everything. Great colour, and eye-catching design, and a sports brand - ABA - that raises eyebrows 25 years on due to its now extinct standing on football.
France
Perhaps France’s most iconic Adidas kit - it’s almost like they were meant to win the tournament wearing this on home soil.
The images of Zidane and Thierry Henry wearing never seem to age - and it’s a kit that would look like it’s hardly aged if worn today.
A look at the brands making kits for the tournament shows how many are now non-existent in football and just how much things have changed.
Croatia (away)
This kit is loud, brash, and unapologetically Croat. The white and red checkered sleeves clash massively with the blue centre of the kit. Just the way we remember 90s kits to be.
It’s the kit the Croatians wore during their last game in the tournament against the Netherlands where they clinched third place.
Brazil
Yes, you could be right in saying this is just another yellow and green Brazil kit. But would we really have wanted to see this lot in anything else?
Besides, it’s the fit of this kit that gives it its nostalgic feel.
It’s the kit shown when we see images of Ronaldo running at pace, his shirt flapping behind him as became the global star of football.
Japan (goalkeeper jersey)
Let it be known that all teams at the 1998 FIFA World Cup missed a trick - apart from Japan’s goalkeeper jersey. The flames did exactly what they were supposed to in making supporters take notice.
Japan didn’t make it out of the group stages and certainly were not too hot to handle, but that doesn’t matter. The flames live on in images as a symbol of just how outrageous - and brilliant - some 90s kits were.
Jamaica
This Kappa kit brilliantly incorporated the Jamaican flag colours into a memorable jersey.
The minnows of the tournament also failed to impress at the tournament - a 5-0 thrashing by Argentina showing so best - but they certainly brought Caribbean culture and colour with this vibrant jersey.