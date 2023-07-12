It’s 25 years since the day France first lifted the World Cup in THAT iconic blue Adidas strip

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup now only days away, there’s certainly football fever in the air despite the men currently undergoing a break from competitive matches.

And it’s also 25 years since the day that France first lifted the World Cup on home soil - thanks to a star-studded squad of very talented players.

The World Cup final on July 12, 1998, saw France thump Brazil’s maestros 3-0 in a game where 26-year-old Zinedine Zidane outshined the star of the tournament - Ronaldo.

To mark the anniversary of the nostalgic tournament which also saw David Beckham sent off against Argentina, we look at the best of the baggy retro 90s shirts teams wore at the tournament. And it’s fair to say ‘they just don’t make them like they used to’.

Mexico

Jesus Ramirez of Mexico celebrates after the World Cup group E game against South Korea at the Stade Gerland in Lyon, France. Mexico won 3-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport

My pick of the bunch, this kit has everything. Great colour, and eye-catching design, and a sports brand - ABA - that raises eyebrows 25 years on due to its now extinct standing on football.

France

Perhaps France’s most iconic Adidas kit - it’s almost like they were meant to win the tournament wearing this on home soil.

French players smile as Zinedine Zidane holds the FIFA Trophy 12 July at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis AFP PHOTO DANIEL GARCIA / AFP / DANIEL GARCIA

The images of Zidane and Thierry Henry wearing never seem to age - and it’s a kit that would look like it’s hardly aged if worn today.

A look at the brands making kits for the tournament shows how many are now non-existent in football and just how much things have changed.

A chart showing football kit manufacturers at the 1998 World Cup (footballkitarchive.com)

Croatia (away)

This kit is loud, brash, and unapologetically Croat. The white and red checkered sleeves clash massively with the blue centre of the kit. Just the way we remember 90s kits to be.

It’s the kit the Croatians wore during their last game in the tournament against the Netherlands where they clinched third place.

Left to right) Mario Stanic, Robert Prosinecki and Slaven Bilic of Croatia applaud the fans after the World Cup second round match against Romania at the Parc Lescure in Bordeaux, France. Croatia won 1-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

Brazil

Yes, you could be right in saying this is just another yellow and green Brazil kit. But would we really have wanted to see this lot in anything else?

Besides, it’s the fit of this kit that gives it its nostalgic feel.

Ronaldo of Brazil on the ball during the World Cup second round match against Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Ronaldo scored twice as Brazil won 4-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

It’s the kit shown when we see images of Ronaldo running at pace, his shirt flapping behind him as became the global star of football.

Japan (goalkeeper jersey)

Let it be known that all teams at the 1998 FIFA World Cup missed a trick - apart from Japan’s goalkeeper jersey. The flames did exactly what they were supposed to in making supporters take notice.

Goalkeeper Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi at Toulouse Stadium after the 1998 Soccer World Cup Group H match between Argentina and Japan. (Photo by JEAN-LOUP GAUTREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan didn’t make it out of the group stages and certainly were not too hot to handle, but that doesn’t matter. The flames live on in images as a symbol of just how outrageous - and brilliant - some 90s kits were.

Jamaica

This Kappa kit brilliantly incorporated the Jamaican flag colours into a memorable jersey.

Frank Sinclair of Jamaica during the World Cup first round match at the Stade Gerland in Lyon, France. Jamaica won the match 2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster/Allsport