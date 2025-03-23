Nottingham Forest earn first win of the Netball Super League season

Credit: Getty Images for England Netball | Getty Images for England Netball

Nottingham Forest earned their first win on another action-packed Netball Super League weekend.

Friday night also saw Manchester Thunder notch their first victory of the season with a 77-47 defeat of Birmingham Panthers.

London Pulse defeated defending champions Loughborough Lightning 77-51 before their counterparts from the capital, London Mavericks, also earned a narrow 54-53 victory over NIC Leeds Rhinos.

Forest get first win

Nottingham Forest marked their first-ever home match at the Motorpoint Arena with a 70-54 victory over Cardiff Dragons.

A tight first quarter eventually saw Forest use the Soft & Gentle Super Shot to full effect to pull ahead, and took a 39-27 lead into half time.

The Dragons’ defensive combination of Leah Middleton and Jacqui Newton were proving effective but were ultimately unable to stem the flow of feeds from Brie Grierson to Player of the Match Rolene Streutker.

The Forest defensive circle of Jayda Pechova and Tash Pavelin also demonstrated their strong connection to slow the Dragons’ scoring, with Forest eventually pushing out to a 16-goal margin of victory.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” said captain Niamh Cooper. “To come out here and have this arena absolutely packed full of Nottingham Forest fans, it was something you only could have dreamed of six months ago. It is a really proud moment for the club.

South Africans on song

It was a memorable weekend for South African shooters in the Netball Super League, with two players scooping Player of the Match awards.

Rolene Streutker took the honour in Nottingham Forest’s maiden win, with the 24-year-old dominating under the post.

She scored 12 of Forest’s 13 Soft & Gentle Super Shots – with Freya Henshall capping an impressive cameo with the other – and pulled Forest ahead at crucial times in the contest.

Compatriot Nichole Breedt then shone for London Pulse, with the goal attack putting up nine Super Shots and 18 feeds as part of an all-round standout display to help her side to an impressive win.

Elmeré van der Berg was also on form for Manchester Thunder, with 47 goals in their win away at Birmingham Panthers.

Pulse put out statement

London Pulse’s visit to Loughborough Lightning always promised fireworks, and the visitors duly delivered with a landmark 77-51 win over the defending champions.

Lightning have proved Pulse’s nemesis in previous seasons, defeating them in the 2023 Grand Final and 2024 semi-finals, but the capital club were simply too good this time around.

Nichole Breedt continued her increasingly impressive partnership with Olivia Tchine in the circle, with wing attack Alicia Scholes also continuing her strong start to the season.

The Pulse attack appears to have clicked into gear straight away this season, but was backed up by a typically strong defence to help land an impressive blow on Lightning.

Discipline proved key, with Pulse conceding 20 fewer penalties than their opponents.

However, Sam Bird’s side will know there is a long way to go and nothing is ever won in Round 2.

Thunder bounce back

Manchester Thunder roared back from opening weekend defeat with a 77-47 win over Birmingham Panthers

Elmeré van der Berg led from the front with six rebounds to go with her 47 goals, but it was captain Amy Carter that scooped Player of the Match honours after a dominant display at centre.

She combined impressively with wing attack Emma Rayner as Thunder put on 83 feeds, providing a constant supply of ball to Van der Berg and Anya Williams, who again impressed with 16 goals.

It was the perfect tonic for Thunder, as the looked to get back to winning ways after defeat to Loughborough Lightning.

Mavericks edge out Rhinos

Kira Rothwell proved the hero for hosts London Mavericks as they earned a slender first home win of the season 54-53 against NIC Leeds Rhinos.

Rothwell used the newly introduced super shot to full advantage with Mavericks trailing by a point, 16 seconds from time.

The hosts had the advantage of centre pass and worked the ball to their goal attack super sub, who delivered the winning shot to score from range and seal the match.

Rhinos had proved strong opponents as they led 24-28 at the half-time break thanks to the efforts of goal shooter Joyce Mvula who finished the game with 31 goals to her name.

But Mavericks rallied, thanks to their goal shooter Emily Andrew, who notched 34 goals, to leave scores tied at 39-39 going into the final quarter.

Player of the Match Izzi Phillips’ role in Maverick’s new defensive three was crucial in keeping the hosts in touch with Rhinos, allowing Rothwell to deliver at the death.