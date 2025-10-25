Nottingham Forest Relegation? No chance with Dyche in charge

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche will fire up his Nottingham Forest squad and quickly manoeuvre the club away from the relegation zone.

That is the view of former Republic of Ireland striker and Nottingham resident Clinton Morrison who reckons Forest are now in the safest of hands.

“It makes sense - he knows the club,” he said. “He came through the academy there and you look at the coaching staff they have with Steve Stone and Ian Woan - legends at the club from the good times with Brian Clough - they have great experience there.

“There were other names in the frame like Roberto Mancini but for where they are right now, they needed someone like Sean Dyche to go in there and settle it, making them defensively strong and scoring goals.

“If Forest thought they were in a relegation battle, then they’re not anymore because he will keep them up.”

Dyche hit the ground running with victory over Porto in the Europa League - just three days into the job. Along with scoring two goals, Forest kept their first clean sheet since April.

There is a bounce in the step of players and fans as they travel to Bournemouth tomorrow for their first Premier League match under the new boss.

Morrison added: “He’s a good guy, I like Sean Dyche, and he has a bit of an aura about him. He’s been out of the game for a little bit now, but he was always going to get a job, he’s a very good manager.

“I think you’d run through brick walls for him. His team talks would be inspiring and get you going, and he’d let you know if you’re not doing the business.

“He comes across as a very honest manager who won’t take any rubbish from anyone. I think he’ll give some of the underperforming players a big lift.”