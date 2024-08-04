Novak Djokovic wins elusive gold at Paris 2024 as he breaks down in tears

REUTERS

Djokovic's victory makes him the fourth player to win a golden slam.

What do you give the man who has everything? For Novak Djokovic, gazing down at an Olympic gold medal that had long been elusive, the answer was priceless.

The problem with tennis players, goes the flawed logic, is the Olympics just don't matter to them, it’s all Slams and ‘show me the money’.

Djokovic might have a record 24 major titles but none have been greeted with the scenes that followed his 7-6 7-6 win over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

Stained by sweat and tears, he wrapped himself in a Serbian flag and then in the embrace of his family and friends, who he’d taken on a rollercoaster in the stands. Alcaraz just sobbed.

Djokovic completed his career ‘golden slam’ in a ferocious contest - the opposite of the one-sided Wimbledon final the Spaniard won just three weeks ago.

He is just the fifth player to win the 'Golden Slam' in singles - all four majors and the Olympic title - after Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

"I was so blessed to win everything pretty much there is to win in my sport, but this is something different," said Djokovic, a remarkable 16 years separating his first Slam title in Australia and this gold medal.

"This supersedes everything that I've ever felt on the tennis court after winning big trophies, it's just incredible joy.”

"It's hard to describe. I'm just so proud to be a part of an elite number of athletes that managed to win gold for their countries in their respective sports. They probably are the only ones that can really understand this feeling.

"Three out of four Olympic Games, I lost in the semi-finals. I won a bronze medal in Beijing, which was my first Olympic Games. I carried the flag for Serbia in 2012, in London, which was one of the best feelings I ever had in my life.

"I didn't know until now that there's even a better feeling, which is winning a gold for your country. I couldn't be prouder and happier. Playing for Serbia has always been my upmost, real pleasure, priority.

"After Beijing, there were three Olympic Games where I was coming in as one of the main, if not the main, favourites to win the gold, but I wasn't able to go through that last stage.

"I lost three out of four semifinals, just so much pressure; so much expectation coming into this year's Olympic Games as well.

"When I won the semifinals, I really felt a huge relief and I think that helped me come into this match with a bit more confidence and kind of swinging freer to win a medal. I really didn't feel like I had something to lose."

It’s true that tennis took a while to be an Olympic hit - the first two men’s champions, when the sport returned to the Games in 1988, were Miloslav Mečíř and Marc Rosset.

Andy Murray puts his two titles equal to his three Grand Slams, Roger Federer even says that about the men's doubles gold he won.

Djokovic had made no secret this week was his priority for the season, some questioning why he was playing Wimbledon just a few weeks after knee surgery when this lurked so close on the horizon.

His former coach Boris Becker, commentating for Discovery+, was in no doubt last week that the player would rebound from his All England Club disappointment.

He claimed playing for Serbia gave Djokovic an 'extra ten percent', which he needed to take down Alcaraz in a brutal and attritional encounter, their matches now box office affairs.

"It was emotional, it wasn't the result that I wanted but I have to be really proud of myself for the level I played," said Alcaraz.

"He played an unbelievable game, from the first ball and to the last one, so I have to give credit to him. He's a champion."

