NSL Unwrapped: Mavericks' Emily Andrew sinks last-minute shot to beat Panthers

London Mavericks defeated Birmingham Panthers 69-67 | clivejonespr.com

Emily Andrew sunk a last-minute Super Shot as London Mavericks defeated Birmingham Panthers to move one step closer to securing their top four place.

Elsewhere, Manchester Thunder booked their tickets to the semi-finals with victory over LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons while Nottingham Forest kept their play-off hopes alive with a second win of the season over east Midlands neighbours Loughborough Lightning.

At the Copper Box Arena, London Pulse made it back-to-back wins with victory over NIC Leeds Rhinos to move clear at the top of the table.

Ice cold Andrew clinches win for Mavericks

London Mavericks' Emily Andrew showcased nerves of steel to secure a last-gasp 69-67 win at Birmingham Panthers.

With a minute left on the clock and the scores tied, Andrew confidently sunk a Soft and Gentle Super Shot to propel her side into the lead and earn a crucial three points for play-off chasing Mavericks.

The goal shooter's feat capped off a dazzling offensive display as she fired home 18 goals and seven Soft and Gentle Super Shots to help tighten Mavericks' hold on fourth place.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, with Mavericks holding a slender 36-31 lead after the opening 30 minutes.

In the second half, Panthers roared back to level the scores at 67-67 and set up a grandstand finish, but the visitors could only watch as Andrew as confidently converted her last-ditch attempt.

Pulse too strong for Rhinos

London Pulse reclaimed their place at the top of the table after a confident 73-50 win over NIC Leeds Rhinos.

A dominant first half ended with Pulse enjoying a healthy 42-18 lead over the visitors, fuelled by deadeye marksmanship from Liv Tchine and Sophie Kelly.

The duo combined to register 28 goals by the interval, with Kelly chipping in seven Soft and Gentle Super Shots.

Rhinos fought back after the break but were left with too much ground to make up, with Pulse continuing to showcase their shooting prowess.

The hosts have already confirmed their place in the post-season play-offs but there was no complacency on show at the Copper Box Arena as they held on to record a second successive league win and strengthen their chances of finishing the regular season in first place.

Thunder seal their final four spot

Manchester Thunder edged a 59-54 victory over LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons at home to secure their spot in the top four.

On a day that saw Taylor McKevitt and Josie Huckle both receive their 50th caps for the north west side, it was a tasty battle at the Belle Vue Arena.

Thunder came into the match knowing victory would cement their place in the play-offs and came out of the blocks firing to take the early lead, with Huckle quickly shutting down any opportunities for their opposition.

But with Dragons also putting in a strong defensive performance, it was not all going Thunder's way.

The Manchester side held a 32-25 lead at the break but suddenly stumbled in the third quarter as Cardiff roared back into contention and within just three points.

Clever use of the Soft and Gentle Super Shot by Chelsea Beard saw the Welsh side pile the pressure on their opposition in what was shaping up to be a thrilling finish.

But it was ultimately the strong defensive partnership of Huckle and Nicola Smith that fired Thunder to a five goal victory, with four rebounds, five deflections and 10 gains between them.

A close finish for Dragons saw the Welsh outfit clinch a losing bonus point.

Forest come out on top in East Midlands derby

Nottingham Forest held off a Loughborough Lightning fight back to beat the defending champions 66-62 on their home turf.

Victory kept Forest's play-off hopes alive having now completed the double over the defending champions.

The visitors extended their lead to 10 goals at the half, with a brilliant second quarter making all the difference as Rolene Streutker put in a stellar performance in the circle; the goal shooter sunk 41 goals over four quarters.

With play-off hopes on the line, Lightning saw a late surge in the fourth quarter and used the Soft and Gentle Super Shot to their advantage as they closed the gap.

But it was ultimately too much for Lightning to overcome as a dominant defensive performance from Tash Pavelin saw her awarded Kissimmee Player of the Match and helped her side get back to winning ways.

Thorns felled by Kelpies

Elsewhere, England Thorns succumbed to a whitewash in their three-game Aurora Series against Australia after a 64-32 defeat in their final encounter in London.

The Test series was fought by the two sides in England for the first time but ended with a comprehensive 3-0 series win for the visitors after following up their 63-34 win in the first game by running out 62-30 winners in the second.

A 31-16 deficit at half-time of the third Test was as good as it got for England as Australia pulled away in the second half.