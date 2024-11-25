Obozinski shows you are never too old for pickleball at European Championships

Obozinski had an important role in delivering the European Championships. | Dan O'Brien/European Pickleball Federation

France twice lost out in bronze medal matches to return from Southampton empty-handed.

By Mohamed Hamza in Southampton

Pierre Obozinski's wanderlust has led him to the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships in Southampton.

The 83-year-old president of the French Pickleball Federation first picked up a paddle after friends in Canada introduced him and his wife to the sport and he instantly fell in love at first hit. Almost a decade on, his passion for the rapidly growing racket sport has now led him to the forefront in leading his nation out at the sport's first-ever European Championships.

“I’m a French and Canadian citizen but I’m still based in France and managing the French Pickleball Federation,” said Obozinski. “I had friends in Canada who introduced me and my wife to the sport and we thought this is something we have to bring to France and that was in 2013/2014.

“I was part of a group of retired people in the south of France and I brought back a bag of small paddles, balls and a net and there were about 60 people who were starting to play. It’s something you can play for a long time because it’s not as demanding for your body as other racket sports so it’s nice, it’s active, fast and challenging.

“It’s such a nice and popular sport and something to enjoy for anybody. It’s from age 7 up to people my age and we love to play. It’s very nice in groups and to share time with friends.”

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in Europe having first started in the US in the 1960s, it is a hybrid racket sport that is popular for its accessibility for all ages and abilities. Pickleball gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

The European Championships will see players compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, across both the Open and Senior categories. Individual medals are on offer in each of the disciplines, with the medal tallies also added up to decide the overall Champions of Europe.

He added: “This is a first for the team and they're really enjoying being here. They’ve played already at European tournaments but these weren’t organised by one nation and not with the objective of having a European champion. It’s a challenge and very interesting time for the players. The general public in Europe doesn’t know so much about pickleball.

“It’s increasing fast now and the last two years it’s been taken over by larger federations in some countries and it’s gaining great momentum.”

