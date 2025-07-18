O’Connor delighted as Ireland bounce back to end Summer Series in winning fashion

Ireland celebrating after their final match of the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series | 6Nations Rugby official photo

Braces from O’Connor and skipper Jane Neill – who won the Player of the Match award – and further tries from Alma Ataga­men, Emi­ly Fo­ley, So­phie Bar­rett, Tara O’Neill, Aoib­he O'Fly­nn and Saoirse Crowe secured a comprehensive 62-7 victory over Scotland.

By Phil Campbell

Robyn O’Connor was delighted with how Ireland bounced back to end their 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series in winning fashion.

It marked a return to winning ways after losing 41-12 to France on Matchday 2 having kicked off the competition in Caerphilly with a 27-10 triumph over Wales, and O’Connor expressed her happiness that her team was able to do that.

She said: “The team is very excited and proud of how we performed today. In comparison to the loss last week, we really came on and we tidied up the little bits that we needed to get better. We’re all feeling great about that.”

With the score 19-7 at half-time, Ireland scored 43 unanswered points in the second half with O’Connor securing 10 of those thanks to her two tries four minutes apart just after the hour mark.

But the winger was quick to highlight the importance of her teammates for her individual success against the Scots and praised how the squad had gelled over the past two weeks.

“I was very happy with how I performed, but huge credit to the rest of the girls who were able to create space for me and get the ball to me,” she continued.

“I'm very proud of this team. We only came together at the beginning of this year, and we’ve become so close over the past two weeks here in Cardiff. We’ve really grown together as a team and that showed during this performance.”

Ireland finished the competition alongside England, who also won two games, and were visibly ecstatic to round off their time in Wales with a win, and O’Connor said the team were going to enjoy the occasion, starting with a first cap presentation.

She added: “First off, we have to give Sally her new cap because she’s a first capper, so we're going to celebrate her first appearance. Then we’ll go for dinner and carry on enjoying ourselves.”

