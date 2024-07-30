OKTAGON 61: UK fighters given chance to shine on Europe's biggest MMA stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire MMA legend, Scott Askham, Bolton’s Jack Cartwright and Corey Fry of Preston will all feature as OKTAGON MMA heads to the Czech city of Brno for OKTAGON 61 on September 21st in what promises to be a huge night for UK MMA.

Yorkshire MMA legend, Scott Askham will feature in the co-main event of the evening, as he takes on fellow former UFC fighter, Makhmud Muradov. Muradov has resigned with OKTAGON MMA following a successful stint in the UFC which saw him win 4 out his 6 fights. Askham will welcome the talented middleweight back to the promotion, and look to spoil the party.

Bolton’s Jack Cartwright is looking to bounce back and put himself in bantamweight title contention as he takes on former OKTAGON MMA Champion, Mate Sanikidze. Both men are coming off losses, and desperate to make a statement in Brno. Cartwright, former Cage Warriors title holder, is aiming to become a two-promotion Champion.

Three UK fighters given chance to shine on Europe's biggest MMA stage at OKATGON 61 in Brno

Meanwhile, Corey Fry of Preston will take on Vladimir Lengal in the featherweight division. Fry’s debut in OKTAGON MMA saw him pocket the Performance of the Night bonus following a submission over unbeaten Deniz Ilbay. In his second outing for the promotion he was stopped in the second round of a thrilling bout by undefeated German prospect, Max Holzer. Fry will look to make a statement with a win over Lengal, who is a big name for the European outfit.

Commenting on plans for Brno, OKTAGON MMA co-owner Pavol Neruda claimed: “We have some really exciting fighters from the UK and Ireland as part of our roster.

"Both up-and-coming talent and some more well-known names throughout European MMA. Scott Askham is a former Champion with KSW and a UFC veteran, and he made a good start in OKTAGON in his first fight.

“Everyone knows what a talent Cartwright is, but he was not able to show that on his debut. We’re excited to see him show what he is really capable of against a really talented and tough opponent in Sanikidze.

Bolton-born fighter Jack Cartwright returns to the cage on 21 September in Brno, Czech Republic

“Then we have Corey Fry - his first two fights with us have been amazing, showing incredible skill and toughness, and we’re sure this is going to be an electric fight.

“Our expansion plans in the UK are big, and we want to help grow the sport in the region. To be able to give these fighters the chance to showcase their skills in front of a massive audience in Europe is our goal, and we can’t wait for another great night of fighting in Brno.”