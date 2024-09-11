OKTAGON MMA returns to Munich with top contenders fighting

OKTAGON MMA, Europe's premier MMA promotion, is set to make its return to Munich for the first time since early 2023

OKTAGON MMA, Europe's premier MMA promotion, is set to make its return to Munich for the first time since early 2023. On December 7th, OKTAGON 64 will be the first MMA event to take place at the newly constructed SAP Garden, the state-of-the-art arena that serves as the home for FC Bayern Basketball and EHC Red Bull München. Headlining the evening is OKTAGON’s heavyweight champion, Hatef Moeil, who looks to make his first title defence.

In addition to the heavyweight championship bout, fans will also be able to watch Munich native and OKTAGON’s number two ranked light-heavyweight, Alexander Poppeck, make his return. Following his knockout victory over former UFC veteran Jeremy Kimball in March, Poppeck will be looking to move one step closer to another shot at the OKTAGON light-heavyweight title.

Joining Hatef Moeil and Alexander Poppeck on the OKTAGON 64 card is Michael Deiga-Scheck, a two-weight European Muay Thai champion, international K1 champion, and BJJ black belt. The Munich-based fighter, who is also scheduled to compete at OKTAGON’s record-breaking Frankfurt event on October 12th, will look to build on his impressive first-round knockout from OKTAGON 55.

Pavol Neruda, co-founder of OKTAGON MMA, commented: “As we approach an extremely exciting end to 2024, highlighted by OKTAGON 62’s anticipated welcome of 58,000 fans at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park Arena on October 12th, we are excited to announce our return to Munich for OKTAGON 64 on December 7th.”

“As our penultimate event of the year and the final one in Germany, we aim to deliver a spectacular showcase for our fans. With the potential to achieve a record-breaking feat in Frankfurt, it is only fitting that we provide our loyal supporters with another memorable event. With these big-hitting, top-tier fighters headlining, we are confident this card will last long in the memory!”

There will be additional matchups for the Munich event announced soon. Fans can secure their spot at SAP Garden for OKTAGON 64 by registering here.

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.