Old Firm Derby: Away fans back in the one that got away

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has welcomed the return of away fans to the Old Firm derby tomorrow in a fixture he would’ve loved to have to played in.

The former Republic of Ireland striker never got the chance to ply his trade in the Scottish Premiership – a situation he still regrets.

“I’d love to have played for Celtic,” he said. “I think it's every person's dream to be involved in playing a game like the Old Firm derby where the atmosphere is unbelievable and electric so it's a massive game.

“It's also the first time fans have been allowed in the away stadium for two years, I think, since 2023. That's massive, isn't it? For the game and for the league itself.

Celtic and Rangers fans

“For the league, it's brilliant and for the game it's massive. You don't want to be playing and scoring a goal and then the whole ground is just complete silence because you don't have any fans in the ground. That's what football is about. Football's about the fans.

“We need the fans to be involved. When you stop the fans from going to the ground, then it's not good. I think it's good for the league. It's definitely good for both of the teams because it makes the atmosphere and the rivalry even more so. And it's good for the fans.

“You want the fans in there. You want the atmosphere. You want the occasion. You want everyone to feel the occasion. I know as a player, I loved getting involved with fans and when you have opposition fans or even your home fans giving you stick, you rise up.”

Celtic are currently 16 points ahead of their Glasgow rivals, but Rangers – buoyed by knocking Fenerbahce out of the Champions League in midweek - now have former player Barry Ferguson in charge and will have around 2,400 supporters inside Parkhead.

“I don't think the result will determine who wins the league - Celtic should win it easily - but it's still bragging rights and it's hostile,” Morrison added. “Fans love it and we love watching it and everyone likes being involved in it. It's a huge football match. It's one I would have loved to have played in.”

