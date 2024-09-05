Olivia Broome fought back the tears as she claimed bronze at Paris 2024

ParalympicsGB/imagecomms

Olivia Broome powerlifted her way to bronze with a lift of 119kg.

Olivia Broome fought back the tears as she claimed bronze in Para powerlifting at Paris 2024.

The Chorley native claimed her second Paralympic medal, having also won bronze in the women’s up to 50kg category at Toyko 2020.

Broome, who trains at Loughborough University, was cheered on in the crowd by her parents, a far cry from her experience in Japan.

“I tried not to cry,” the 23-year-old admitted, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“It really shows off all the hard work that we put into it. It’s great.

“Over the moon, happy, emotional is another word. I don’t think I can put into words what this means to me.

“My experience in Paris has been amazing, it’s very different from Tokyo, it has been a dream really.

“Going into the Village, interacting with other sports and getting to see other sports, it has been a dream.”

A former age-grade world champion in the event, Broome is the reigning world champion in the 50kg category and won lightweight silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago.

Broome’s first lift of 112kg powered her into provisional silver medal position, dropping down to bronze with her second lift of 114kg.

Eventual gold medallist Venezuela’s Clara Sarahy Fuentes Monasterio moved above her with a successful lift of 120kg before setting a Paralympic record of 124kg with her final lift.

Broome was one of only two lifters to succeed in all three attempts, lifting 119kg to finish six kilogrammes clear of Chile’s Camila Campos in fourth.

China’s Jinping Xiao also lifted 119kg, but having done so on her first attempt, claim silver ahead of Broome.

She added: "I saw my parents as I was going on, my parents were up in the stands and my physio pointed them out to me so I knew where to look when I came off.

"It is a dream to have them come and watch, support the sport and see what it is all about, and to get to experience it.

"As soon as I am walking out, I'm like head down, I don't see anyone but as soon as I do my lift, I am like hi, hi, hi and waving.

“It is the same processes for each lift but I could hear everyone in the stadium, and it is such a nice feeling to have the crowds cheering, even the French fans cheering which is amazing.”

