Chelsea signed Ollie Harrison from Newcastle United last year. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United academy midfielder Ollie Harrison was named on Chelsea's bench for their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday night.

Sixteen-year-old Harrison was regarded as one of the Magpies' most exciting young prospects and had tabled a new contract before losing him to the West London club last summer. He also attracted interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Harrison appeared for Newcastle's under-18s as a 15-year-old last season and has now established himself as a regular at that level for the Blues, as well as making one appearance for the under-21s earlier this month.

Just like he was on Tyneside, the teenager is clearly held in high regard by Chelsea given the jump from the U18s to the first-team bench at the weekend.

And that will perhaps come as a no surprise to those at Newcastle with Harrison previously likened to Michael Carrick and identified as someone who could progress into the first-team in the near future. Who knows, had Harrison stuck around then he might have already made his Magpies' debut when you consider the injury crisis this campaign.

The same applies to Bobby Clark, the son of former Newcastle icon Lee, who before Harrison was viewed as the academy's biggest lost when he joined Liverpool for a reported £1.5million in 2021.

Clark has made seven senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, including five this season, and was back on Tyneside over the weekend starring for the Reds' under-21s in their 2-1 win against Newcastle at Blue Flames.

Speaking during his time as Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth said: “I don’t know the situation around Bobby - I don’t know the detail around it – but, ultimately, our goal is to make sure we do attract and retain the talent and manage that talent better than anybody else,” Ashworth said. “I think I’d be lying if I said that (a promising young player leaving) will never happen again.

“Ultimately, what you can’t control are different reasons why players want to go to a club. It might be a pathway, it might be money. It might be a family situation, or a link with that particular city – or that particular country.