Ollie Morgan finishes Olympics with his fastest time in 4x100m medley relay

Morgan is one of swimming's up and coming stars as he raced in stellar team which might be Adam Peaty's last race

Ollie Morgan signed off from his maiden Olympic Games in style as he produced his fastest time of the week as part of the men’s 4x100m medley relay team.

The Ludlow swimmer is a relative newcomer to the sport but was competing alongside a trio of multiple Olympic champions in Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards.

He kicked off the medley relay, with split of 52.83, to put GB in fourth position.

That was how they finished up, as China, the USA and hosts France took the medals, but Morgan was delighted by how he had performed in his leg.

He said: "I'm happy with that, it was my fastest this week so to be stepping up on day nine and producing that I'm really happy. We would've liked to be in the medals but I'm sure we'll be back.

“Seeing all the support we get from back home and here, seeing countless GB flags around the arena, I'm just really happy to be stepping up with these three boys.”

While Morgan still has a long way to go in his own career, it may have been his last opportunity to swim alongside Peaty.

Having battled so hard to make it back to the highest level in the sport following injury and struggles with depression and alcohol issues, Peaty now has a decision to make over what he does next.

Asked about his future, Peaty admits that he has still not made up his mind over whether he will continue in the sport.

He said: “Tomorrow is never promised and if my heart wants it my heart wants it, and I will sign that contract with myself to do it.

“That could be a long way away, but I think I've got to step away from the sport because it hurt too much this time. I'm going to take some time off everything, and I don't really know what the answer is.

“I'm taking time if my family needs me they need me. I don't know you can't lie to your heart but if it wants it, it wants it.”

