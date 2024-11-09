While having an OnlyFans account may be seen as taboo by some due to its association with adult content, many athletes use the platform to connect directly with fans without involving nudity or explicit material. Instead, they share exclusive insights into their training, lifestyle, and personal journeys, as a new way to build fan engagement.

Among them is British diver and Olympic medalist Jack Laugher, who uses the platform to share safe-for-work content, including behind-the-scenes images to support his athletic career. However, Australian diver and first openly gay Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham has taken it a step further, sharing semi-frontal nude photos to connect with fans on a more personal level.

Here are the Olympians who are on OnlyFans so far.

1 . Jack Laugher Three-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher has turned to OnlyFans “for some more money”. However, the diver stresses on his personal page there will be no full-frontal nudity images of him. | PA Photo: PA Share

2 . Alysha Newman The Canadian pole vaulter and Olympic bronze medalist offers exclusive content on OnlyFans, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into her training and personal life. | Getty Images Share

3 . Robbie Manson The New Zealand rower utilises OnlyFans to share artistic nude and implied nude content, providing fans with an intimate look into his life. | Getty Images Share

4 . Matthew Mitcham The Australian diver and first openly gay Olympic gold medalist joined OnlyFans to share semi-frontal nude photos. | WireImage Share