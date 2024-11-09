Olympic athletes on OnlyFansplaceholder image
Olympic athletes on OnlyFans | Getty

Olympians on OnlyFans: List includes Elise Christie & Jack Laugher - from safe content to semi-nude photos

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

9th Nov 2024, 8:00am

More Olympic athletes are turning to OnlyFans as an alternative source of income as they look beyond traditional sponsorships to fund their careers.

While having an OnlyFans account may be seen as taboo by some due to its association with adult content, many athletes use the platform to connect directly with fans without involving nudity or explicit material. Instead, they share exclusive insights into their training, lifestyle, and personal journeys, as a new way to build fan engagement.

Among them is British diver and Olympic medalist Jack Laugher, who uses the platform to share safe-for-work content, including behind-the-scenes images to support his athletic career. However, Australian diver and first openly gay Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham has taken it a step further, sharing semi-frontal nude photos to connect with fans on a more personal level.

Here are the Olympians who are on OnlyFans so far.

Three-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher has turned to OnlyFans “for some more money”. However, the diver stresses on his personal page there will be no full-frontal nudity images of him.

1. Jack Laugher

Three-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher has turned to OnlyFans “for some more money”. However, the diver stresses on his personal page there will be no full-frontal nudity images of him. | PA Photo: PA

The Canadian pole vaulter and Olympic bronze medalist offers exclusive content on OnlyFans, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into her training and personal life.

2. Alysha Newman

The Canadian pole vaulter and Olympic bronze medalist offers exclusive content on OnlyFans, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into her training and personal life. | Getty Images

The New Zealand rower utilises OnlyFans to share artistic nude and implied nude content, providing fans with an intimate look into his life.

3. Robbie Manson

The New Zealand rower utilises OnlyFans to share artistic nude and implied nude content, providing fans with an intimate look into his life. | Getty Images

The Australian diver and first openly gay Olympic gold medalist joined OnlyFans to share semi-frontal nude photos.

4. Matthew Mitcham

The Australian diver and first openly gay Olympic gold medalist joined OnlyFans to share semi-frontal nude photos. | WireImage

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Jack Laugher
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice