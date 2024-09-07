Olympic champion Canter straight out the blocks at Burghley

Defender Burghley Horse Trials /

Ros Canter showed no signs of an Olympic hangover at Burghley Horse Trials

Ros Canter proved her ‘straight out of the blocks’ approach to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials was no fluke as she stepped out for her second dressage test.

The former World Champion did what she does best, rising to the occasion to produce a near replica of her history making performance in which she recorded the second highest ever dressage score at Burghley.

The Hallington-born rider guided her Olympic medal winning companion Lordships Graffalo, also known as Walter, to a score of 22.0 to slot herself right in behind her lead horse Izilot Dhi who sits atop the table.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she said reflecting on the opening two days of the three-phase event in Lincolnshire.

“I was delighted with Paris and everything else but I knew we could do better to be honest. So for the last couple of weeks, after we had a break, we’ve been trying to work out what it is that I’ve been struggling with.

“We had a lightbulb moment seven days ago, got straight and the whole thing was a whole lot easier.”

Canter already has wins at Badminton and the European Championships under her belt this year, making her the favourite to come out on top, but after grappling with a contentious flag penalty in Paris the Olympian knows it wouldn’t be wise to get ahead of herself.

“I felt quite a lot of pressure today, I was quite nervous and I don’t normally get that nervous in the dressage," she said.

“I maybe get stressed but not nervous, so I’m pleased to get that out the way. I’m pleased that after Paris and the atmosphere here, Lordships Graffalo was still relaxed today. We had a good plan, didn’t do too much this morning and he felt great.

“I was hoping for that result, I do find him slightly trickier so I have to be a little more tactful with him and it’s a slightly more of a question mark if I’m going to pull off a clear round, but when I get on him he absolutely loves it and being in an environment like that with such a good crowd.”

Canter’s first and second positions after the dressage phase marks not only a personal milestone but an unprecedented achievement in Burghley history.

If there’s anything left of her list of ‘must-do’s’, it could be to complete the infamous cross country course that tasks riders with traversing four miles of undulating ground and eye-watering fence heights.

Having already competed on the world’s biggest sporting stage in Paris, you’d be forgiven for assuming Canter was unphased at such a prospect, but she’s nonetheless trying to keep a level head.

“I’ll have a good course walk with Chris Bartle [British Eventing Team’s High Performance Coach] tonight. He’s great and helps me with my confidence, get a bit of a plan," she said.

“I’ll also spend time with the family and get 10 minutes to myself at some point and make sure I’ve got it in my head. I think it’s about giving yourself enough time to think about it but not letting those thoughts drift into every minute of every day.”

