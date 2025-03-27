Olympic champion Georgie Brayshaw calls on government to tackle river pollution

James Watkins/Youth Sport Trust

Olympic champion Georgie Brayshaw has stressed the importance of keeping the UK’s rivers clean ahead of the men’s and women’s Boat Race in April. The 31-year-old rower was part of the Team GB quartet that topped the podium at Paris 2024 after victory in the women’s quadruple sculls.

However, the Games in the French capital also brought about concerns over the water quality of the Seine, with the first practice session ahead of the triathlon cancelled because of the river being deemed unsafe for the athletes. It is a topic particularly close to the hearts of rowers, too, with the build-up to last year’s Boat Race dominated by talk of sewage in the Thames.

Ahead of this year’s renewal on April 13, Oxford University Boat Club and Cambridge University Boat Club have together thrown their support behind the London Rivers’ Pledge while Sir Steve Redgrave this week called on the government to tackle ‘pollution for profit’. Brayshaw said: “It is really important [we keep our rivers clean], we do not want our athletes getting ill from the water.

“For the wildlife as well, it is so important to sustain them [the UK’s rivers] for the future. If we pollute our rivers too much, we may not be able to race on them because they will be unsafe, or we will not be able to race because they are full of too much rubbish.

“It is really important we look after them for the future of the sport and the environment.” Brayshaw battled her way to the top of elite rowing after suffering paralysis on her left side following a horse-riding accident when she was 15, was speaking during the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, held in Telford on March 25.

The annual event celebrates the tireless work of individuals and education providers who support young people through sport, and Brayshaw revealed the evening has motivated her to help with younger athletes once her own career comes to an end. “It has been really good,” she added. “I did not really know what to expect coming in and I have never been involved in anything like this, but it has inspired me for my next steps after rowing, hopefully after LA.

“I see there are so many things that I could do and there is so much good sport can do, and I am excited to experience that and help out more young people in sport. And you never know, hopefully they will get to the Olympics like I did, because it was incredible.”

The Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, celebrate schools, settings, trusts, and individuals who, working alongside Youth Sport Trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people. Find out how the Youth Sport Trust is building brighter futures for children through sport and play: https://www.youthsporttrust.org/