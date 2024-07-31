Olympic champion Scott insists rowing is not boring with grandstand golden finish

Gold medalists Lauren Henry (right), Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw of Team Great Britain pose after the Rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls medal ceremony. Picture: Getty Images

Hannah Scott hopes her crew’s thrilling finish proves the doubters wrong

Olympic champion Hannah Scott says she has proven once and for all that rowing is not boring.

The Coleraine rower combined with Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry to get their team off the medal mark in the most cinematic way imaginable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Netherlands led for 1,999 metres but not that one that mattered as the British quartet launched a fearsome sprint finish, throwing their bow ball over the finish line first by a third of a canvas.

“I’ve heard reports that rowing is quite boring,” joked Scott. “We just wanted to put on a show!

“For all of us, we’ve all had setbacks in each individual story, it just shows you have to persevere and learn from those experiences and keep thriving and use it as a positive.

“It’s all about staying strong in this game and that’s what we showed down to the last stroke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a 36-year drought, Scott became the third Northern Irish athlete to strike Olympic gold in 24 hours, following on from Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan’s swimming heroics.

The quad came to Vaires-sur-Marne as reigning world and European champions, having unleashed a sprint finish to beat the Netherlands by a whisker at the 2023 World Championships.

After Henry made the crucial call, Scott guided them home with Brayshaw and Anderson giving the shell that power it needed. A photo finish gave them victory by 0.15 seconds.

“It was just amazing,” said Henry, with the quartet presented with their medals by Princess Anne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could feel that we were moving on the Dutch crew - one of my jobs is to call to the other girls and I was like, ‘we’re going now, we need to go now,’ because I could sense we were coming back.

“That momentum, Georgie and Lola in the stern really drove that finish and me and Hannah were with them the whole way. We just started charging back, I felt like ‘we’ve got this.’

“Hannah called that for me in front and it was down to 100 percent belief in the race, 100 percent belief in each other. We trust our plans so much and trust each other. We just know that if we deliver our best, it could turn out like this and we were heads in all the way.”

Scott is the sole survivor from a tricky Tokyo Olympics in which she finished seventh as part of the women's quad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going away from Tokyo with seventh place was quite hard," said Scott.

“I still had the belief, you’ve got to learn from your tough experiences, I was determined this time around if I came back I’d go for gold.

“For British Rowing, we’ve been on the up and this shows the talent, the belief has always been there, we’ve just finally got to show it.

“It's a first time Olympics for these girls, but, it’s not always like that and for anyone out there who’s not had a great first Games, that’s also okay.”