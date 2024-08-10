Olympic hat-trick alive for Finucane after easing into sprint semis

Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Emma Finucane already has a gold and a bronze medal to her name at Paris 2024

Emma Finucane continued her pursuit of a dream debut hat-trick of Olympic medals after cruising into the women’s sprint semi-finals in Paris.

The Carmarthen star, 21, helped propel Britain’s cyclists to team sprint glory earlier this week before following it up with a brilliant bronze in the keirin.

And on a sweltering Saturday night at Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, she safely advanced into the individual print semis with a comfortable triumph over Australian Kristina Clonan.

Finucane, who burst onto the scene with a stunning World Championship title in Glasgow last year, breezed past Clonan by 0.658s to navigate her way into Sunday’s next round.

The Welsh ace has enjoyed a dream debut here in Paris after combining with Sophie Capewell – who also advanced to the individual semi-finals on Saturday – and Katy Marchant to break the world record and storm to team sprint gold.

And after bagging a keirin bronze on Thursday, she is now just two races away from adding a third medal to her increasingly bumper Olympic collection.

Finucane, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, said: “That bronze medal meant everything to me.

“I did everything I could to get a medal in my first Olympics and to have a gold and a bronze and the sprint felt to go is such a surreal moment.

“I’ve been sleeping with the gold medal under my pillow like the tooth fairy. I’m sharing with Katy so I was like ‘hey Olympic gold medallist’.

“I’ll sleep with the bronze under my pillow as well.

“I haven’t thought about that a lot, I just stick to my own game. Do my own thing. Afterwards it will really sink in but I just need to be myself out there.

“I couldn’t do this without support from my friends, family, my team, British Cycling and The National Lottery. There’s a whole team behind me.”

