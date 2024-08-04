Olympic medallist Adam Burgess thrilled to try hand at kayak cross

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Adam Burgess celebrated his canoe slalom silver medal with a surprise run at kayak cross

A first tilt at kayak cross was an opportunity for Stoke paddler Adam Burgess to thank those who have supported him on his Olympic journey.

Burgess had never previously competed in the harum-scarum discipline, which involves four boats being dropped from a ramp and racing down whitewater to cross the finish line first.

The 32-year-old exited in the heats despite leading for the majority of the run against kayak specialists including K1 gold medallist Giovanni di Gennaro and Mateusz Polaczyk of Poland.

“I had a lot of fun, hopefully I scared the kayak boys a bit,” joked Burgess, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“I decided to go all in and show some aggressive in a safe way. I managed to get the better of Matheus and it all came down to the last upstream.

“I tried the sweep technique that I haven't trained yet, but I knew that the only way to stay ahead was to pull that off. Unfortunately, I didn’t but I had a lot of fun.

“It’s my first experience of contact. My first real battle, I won which was really exciting. It was really cool and another opportunity to race in front of that crowd was super special.”

Kayak cross was only ever a bonus for Burgess, and it was added to his Olympic programme at the last moment after no other British athlete qualified in the discipline.

Burgess’ Games have been a resounding success, making his first individual global medal an Olympic one with silver in the C1 event.

“I’ve had the time of my life,” said Burgess.

“I said it after the heats, competing in front of this crowd was the best experience of my life.

“Kayak cross has felt like a bit of fun, a bit of a victory lap and a chance to thank everyone in the crowd, to thank everyone back home, supporters, everyone buying National Lottery tickets and supporting UK sport. We hope we have done everyone proud.”

