Great Britain has been projected to bring home more than 66 medals this summer at the 2024 Olympics, including 13 golds. If the nation can smash this achievement, it will top the 65 won in Tokyo for the postponed Games in 2020.

With the Paris Olympics rapidly approaching and Team GB’s new kit officially launched, eyes are now on the athletes who will travel out to France to compete for the top prize.

Team GB have many exciting competitors who have been heavily backed to finish on the podium in their respective sports this year. While there are many more to celebrate, we’ve highlighted 15 athletes who are in with a big chance of being crowned Olympic champions, including Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Sky Brown and others. Take a look below.

1 . Max Whitlock (gymnastics) Lauded as Britain's greatest ever gymnast following his pommel horse gold in Tokyo, Whitlock has announced he will retire after the Paris Games

2 . Tom Daley (diving) Following a request from his son, Daley will return to the pool this summer for his fourth Olympics and will be hoping to add another medal to the tally

3 . Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (diving) Daley's mixed synchro partner is gunning for gold this summer as she hopes to add to her European, World and Commonwealth titles