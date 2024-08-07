French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who recently gained unexpected attention due to an unfortunate incident during Paris Olympics, has now received an unconventional offer from an adult entertainment company to show off his ‘talent below the belt’.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ammirati's performance at the event was notably hindered when his manhood inadvertently made contact with the crossbar, causing it to fall during his jump, which ultimately prevented him from advancing to the finals.

The incident, which took place during the group rounds, resulted in Ammirati finishing 12th and missing out on a spot in the finals. Despite this setback, the athlete's moment of misfortune quickly went viral, leading to an unexpected proposition from CamSoda, a popular adult webcam site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter obtained by TMZ Sports, CamSoda's Vice President, Daryn Parker, extended a $250,000 offer to Ammirati for a one-hour webcam show, suggesting that the athlete could capitalise on the attention his viral moment garnered.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has been offered to appear on a porn site after his viral mishap | Icon Sport via Getty Images

Parker praised Ammirati's "talent below the belt" and encouraged him to consider the opportunity, jokingly saying that this time there would be "no crossbar" to interfere.

While the offer may seem enticing to some, Ammirati himself has expressed disappointment over his performance, focusing instead on the technical aspects of his jump.

Speaking to the French Athletics Federation, Ammirati expressed his frustration, explaining that his failure to clear the bar at 5.70 meters was due to a lack of training in the lead-up to the competition, rather than any issues related to the viral incident.

Ammirati has not publicly responded to CamSoda's offer, and it remains unclear whether he will entertain the idea.