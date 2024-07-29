Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Daley and Noah Williams have won silver in the men’s 10m synchro final at the Paris Olympics 2024

Whilst Noah Williams has won his first Olympic medal, Tom Daley now has a gold medal, one silver and three bronze medals (from previous Olympics), he won gold in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. His Zimbabwe-born coach Jane Figueiredo told The Telegraph before he won the silver medal that “Daley now stands with the American Greg Louganis and the Italian Klaus Dibiasi among the three GOATS in men’s diving history,” and also said: “Almost like you have Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in tennis, you have Dibiasi, Louganis and Daley. He is among the greats – 100 per cent.”

Jane Figueired moved to London in January of 2014 to coach Tom Daley and told the British Swimming Organisation that “Coaches always talk about how you’re only going to get so many athletes in your whole career and you’re going to be very lucky to have those, and they may never come around again. Then comes along Tom Daley. Although he was a bronze medallist in London, and very worthy of that, there was just so much more I could see in him that we could develop, and shoot for a gold medal.”

Tom Daley of Great Britain celebrates with Coach Jane Figueiredo after winning the Men's 10m Platform Final on day seven of the 33rd LEN European Swimming Championships 2016 at the ondon Aquatics Centre on May 15, 2016 in London, England | Getty Images

Before coaching Tom Daley, Jane Figueired was the head coach of the diving programme at the University of Houston. In 2021, she joined British aquatics’ leading coaches to start a new UK Sport programme to help boost the representation of women in top-level sport.

In May 2024, it was confirmed that Tom Daley would compete at a fifth Olympics in Paris 2024. He took time away from diving after winning gold alongside Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event but decided to return to compete again. His partner for the Paris Olympics Noah Williams said at the time that “No one else in the world would take two years out and be as good as he.”