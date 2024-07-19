The 2024 Olympics in Paris are just around the corner and a number of star-studded names from the Premier League are travelling to the French capital with the mission of helping their nation achieve Gold in an historic event. The Games only come around once every four years, and due to the age limit applied in the men's tournament, top-flight clubs don't often suffer too badly.

In Paris, only footballers born on or after January 1, 2001 are eligible to play in the tournament, with the games allowing each nation just three exceptions to the rule per squad.

This means that a few star-studded Premier League names will represent their nations at the tournament in Paris, which comes as a blow to a few team’s with the Games clashing with the start of the new Premier League season.

Here NationalWorld takes a look at the nine players competing at the Olympics and some of the stars at risk of missing their team’s first few league matches.

1 . Julian Alvarez - Manchester City Argentina wonderkid Julian Alvarez will hope to add to his incredible list of honours after winning the Copa America earlier in the summer. | Getty Images Share

2 . Mohamed Elneny - Arsenal Elneny will represent Egypt at this year's Games. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Share

3 . Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the more experienced names that is leading France's line at this summer's Games. Will be a huge miss for Oliver Glasner's side after firing in 16 goals last term. | AFP via Getty Images Share