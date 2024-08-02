Olympic swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses poolside during 200m medley heat as athlete is rushed to hospital
The 21-year-old athlete collapsed shortly after competing in her 200m Medley heat in the French Capital. Potocka was seen receiving immediate medical care, which included being administered oxygen.
The Slovakian Olympic team said that their competitor had suffered an asthma attack shortly after her race, with one official claiming that she did not have her inhaler in the arena. Team Solvakia’s leader Ivana Lange said in a statement: “Tamara has asthma. This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem.
“She received oxygen and necessary medication, her condition is constantly monitored. A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours.”
Potocka’s collapse worried fans after she was seen being stretchered out of the arena. In an update, her team said that she was conscious and was able to communicate with doctors but was transferred to hospital for further monitoring.
Potocka, who makes her Olympic debut in Paris, had finished seventh in her 200m Medley heat, which was the third heat of the morning session. Her finishing time of 2.14.20 was not quick enough to qualify for the semi-final, meaning that Potocka, who is a four-time finalistat the 2024 European Championships, is out of the event.