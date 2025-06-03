England's Oscar Beard during a training session at Pennyhill Park | The RFU Collection via Getty Ima

The 23-year-old is still yet to earn a cap, although he was in the squad for the 2025 Six Nations behind Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence and Elliot Daly in the pecking order at outside centre.

By Alex Reed

Oscar Beard has been a perennial nearly man when it comes to England selection but hopes his patience pays off.

The Harlequins ace has played for England A this season and now has his sights set on featuring in Argentina and the USA this summer, having featured in a 33-man training squad assembled by Steve Borthwick at Pennyhill Park in May.

"As long as I can control how hard I'm working and put my hand up in the right way hopefully an opportunity will come one day and I'll just hang in there, keep my head down and see what happens," Beard said.

"For me, it's been quite nice because there's a lot of boys that I played U20s and U18s with and grown up playing with, so in a weird way there's been loads of familiar faces.

Before England jet off to the Americas, they will have a final preparation game between against a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21.

No Premiership finalists will feature but with Harlequins not in the play-off picture, Beard could be among those hoping to seize a last chance and nail the audition for a seat on the plane.

"Firstly, it's a great opportunity for the lads to put on the England shirt even though it's not an official cap," Beard said.

"France has a great group of youngsters coming through as well as a great group who aren't playing.

“So, whatever the outcome will be, it'll be a great spectacle and some great rugby on show."

When Beard returns from Argentina, he will be without a familiar face around their Guilford training base after club legend Danny Care's retirement.

Care has been a considerable influence on Beard's rise through the ranks in South West London and the centre hopes to carry his legacy on.

"He's a legend,” he said. “I've supported Quins all my life and have gone to watch Danny play countless times. I was lucky enough to be a ball boy for the club, feeding him balls at the age of ten.

"He's helped me endlessly, and I'm forever grateful for that. Not only is he one of the best rugby players I've ever seen, but he's such a good bloke.

"He'll be heavily missed. I know his legacy will stay at Quins and he'll shape the way we want to play and hopefully the DNA of Quins will keep Danny Care in it forever."

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets