Oscar Piastri to auction signed race-used Grand Prix helmet for children's cancer charity

Oscar Piastri is collaborating with F1® Authentics – the official home of F1® memorabilia – on a special auction lot, in support of My Room Children’s Cancer Charity. The F1® driver has signed and donated his official race worn helmet from the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, with all proceeds provided to the charity from his native Australia.

Race-used F1® driver helmets are incredibly rare collectibles, and this is especially true with Piastri, who does not usually make these items available for purchase. It is hoped this exceptional opportunity for a collector to add a genuine Piastri helmet to their collection will raise significant funds for the charity, especially given his remarkable success this year.

The Bahrain GP marked the season opener in 2024 and the start of Piastri’s second season with McLaren F1® Team. Finishing eighth and in the points, the Australian ace kick started what would turn out to be an unforgettable season. His first victory in F1® came at the Hungarian Grand Prix and was followed by another in Azerbaijan. Now, in 2025, he is fighting for his first World title and solidifying his place as one of the finest competitors of the modern era.

The decision to donate the 2024 Bahrain International Circuit race helmet has been made to raise funds directly for a cause close to the driver's heart. Earlier this year, Piastri became an ambassador for My Room, the Australian children’s cancer charity that is volunteer-led and dedicated to supporting families impacted by cancer; while funding vital services and research to bring hope to young patients and their loved ones. Every penny raised by this helmet on F1® Authentics Austin GP Auction will go towards supporting this worthy cause.

On supporting the charity through the F1® Authentics Auction, Oscar Piastri said,

“It’s a pleasure to donate my 2024 Bahrain GP race helmet from my personal collection to raise funds for My Room, the children’s cancer charity in Australia, that I am a proud ambassador for. I hope that it will prove a popular item and a significant sum can be generated to go directly towards the tremendous work that My Room does, supporting children and their families in any way they can.

My thanks go to F1 Authentics for their support with all the organisation and I can’t wait for the auction to go live on the 7th of October.”

Margaret Zita OAM, CEO of My Room commented,

“We are incredibly grateful to Oscar, not only for standing with us as a My Room Children’s Cancer Charity Ambassador, but for donating something so personal and significant. This will raise vital funds to support families, fund critical clinical care, and invest in research that drives better treatments and outcomes, whilst shining a light on the challenges families face every day. By parting with such a rare helmet, Oscar is giving fans a chance to own something extraordinary and use his platform to bring much needed awareness to our cause. It’s a powerful reminder to every family we support that they are never alone.”

Barry Gough, Founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives (F1® Authentics) added,

“We are delighted to have been entrusted by Oscar with the auction of his race-used helmet in support of My Room. We know how scarce his helmets are for collectors to own and with his phenomenal 2025 campaign so far, we’re expecting a lot of interest in this authentic piece of history. With all proceeds of this lot being donated to My Room, the winner of the auction will not only receive an ultra-rare piece of memorabilia but will also know they are having a huge impact on the important work of an incredible cause.”

Operated by Memento Exclusives, F1® Authentics is the official memorabilia partner of Formula 1®, offering unique items via shop and auction platforms, allowing fans and collectors to own authentic memorabilia, licensed by F1® teams. The company hosts five large-scale online auctions per year, each of which includes a select number of pieces in support of charitable causes.

Oscar Piastri’s race-used helmet is being sold as part of F1® Authentics’ Austin GP Auction that will commence on 7th October 2025 and close following the United Stated Grand Prix on 21st October 2025.

Fans and collectors can register to bid and begin to preview the auction now on f1authentics.com.