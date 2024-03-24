Nationally renowned runner Seyfu Jamaal took the honours in a stunning finishing time of 1:06:48, with HY Runners’ Ross Skelton second in 1:07:31. Marshall Smith in 1:08:48, Barney Reed in 1:09:48 and Robert Brundish in 1:11:38 were next home.

Grace Baker of Hastings AC won the women’s race in 1.21.13.

In total more than 2,500 runners crossed the line in an event at which, as ever, there was a fantastic atmosphere boosted by large crowds who turned out to watch.

1 . Hastings Half Marathon 2024 Hastings Half Marathon 2024:The start of the 2024 Hastings Half Marathon Photo: staff:Staff photographer

