50 days to go: World Tug of War Championships coming to Nottingham

Spectators Invited to Witness Global Strength and Spirit at Highfields Sports Complex With just 50 days to go, the countdown is on to the World Tug of War Championships, set to take place from 4–7 September 2025 at Highfields Sports Complex, University of Nottingham. Around 1,500 elite athletes from more than 20 nations will descend on the city for this gripping global showdown – and spectators are warmly invited to experience the drama, strength, and strategy of this unique team sport.

The Tug of War Association is hosting this event on behalf of the Tug of War International Federation (TWIF), in partnership with The University of Nottingham, and with the support of Visit Nottingham.

This four-day international spectacle will include world club competitions on 4–5 September, followed by international team competitions on 6–7 September. Weight categories will be contested across Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed divisions at Senior, Junior (under 19), and Under-23 levels.

“This is a truly global event that showcases the best of what tug of war has to offer – power, teamwork, and unrelenting determination,” said Alan Knott for the Tug of War Association. “We’re proud to be bringing the Championships to Nottingham and encourage fans to come along and be the ‘ninth puller’ on the rope for our England team. We are hoping that he atmosphere is going to be electric!”

England junior mixed team - Bronze medal winners at the 2024 World Championships in Mannheim, Germany

The University of Nottingham is thrilled to welcome competitors and spectators from across the globe. “As the UK's top university for team sport, we are excited to host this extraordinary event on campus.” said Christine Bailey, Assistant Director of Sport.

“Our award-winning sports facilities offer the perfect setting for a world championship level competition - all of our locations are centrally based so teams can easily switch from their competition venue to performance support services, accommodation and catering. It's also a fantastic opportunity for our students and the wider community to enjoy watching the world's best compete in such a unique event."

England’s national teams, fresh from their success at the recent National Championships, have now been selected and will be pulling for glory on home soil. The following clubs will represent England following their results at the English National Championships:

Anstey, Devon – Men’s 560kg and Mixed 580kg

– Men’s 560kg and Mixed 580kg Lincoln, Lincolnshire – Men’s 640kg

– Men’s 640kg Felton Eccles, Somerset – Men’s 600kg

– Men’s 600kg Bedfordshire – Men’s 680kg

– Men’s 680kg Sheen, Staffordshire – Junior Mixed 520kg

– Junior Mixed 520kg Kilroe, Yorkshire – Junior Men 560kg

– Junior Men 560kg Melton Mowbray Ladies, Leicestershire – Women’s 500kg

– Women’s 500kg Bedford Ladies, Bedfordshire – Women’s 540kg

– Women’s 540kg Plus Under-23 squads that are subject to a national squad selection process

England womens team competing at the 2024 World Championships in Mannheim, Germany

You can read more about the teams representing England at the event here - http://tugofwar.co.uk/2025-news-pages/meet-the-england-tug-of-war-teams-for-the-2025-world-championships

Admission is completely free, and tickets can be reserved now at www.tugofwar2025.com/spectators. With thrilling contests, and a festival-like atmosphere, this promises to be an unforgettable weekend of world-class sport.

The previous World Outdoor Tug of War Championships took place in Mannheim, Germany, and England tug of war teams came away with a total of 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals across the club and international competitions.

You can follow the event on social media (Facebook and Instagram) by searching for @tugofwar2025 or visit the event web site at www.tugofwar2025.com for more information about the event.