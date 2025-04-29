60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye Showcases Scenic Routes on the Global Stage

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR 2025) enters its second day today. As one of the most prestigious cycling events in Türkiye and around the world, it brings the excitement of professional cycling back to the global stage. The 60th edition of the tour runs from April 27 to May 4, 2025, attracting top international teams and athletes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is organised by the Turkish Cycling Federation under the patronage of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye. It is supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, along with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA). This landmark race will begin in Antalya and conclude in İzmir. The eight-stage race will feature elite teams from the US, Germany, Belgium, China, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, and Türkiye, bringing together seasoned champions and emerging talent alike.

A Celebration of Culture, Nature, and Endurance

TUR 2025 is not only a test of physical endurance but also a celebration of Türkiye’s cultural and natural treasures. Broadcast live in 190 countries across five continents and in 13 languages, the event will showcase Türkiye’s unique offerings as a premier destination for cycling tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye Showcases Scenic Routes on the Global Stage

Cyclists will pass through fragrant citrus groves, pine and olive forests, and historic towns—all against the backdrop of the Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines. The race also brings local Turkish culture to global audiences, highlighting traditional delicacies such as tea, coffee, and simit, as well as cultural symbols like the iconic evil eye bead.

From the Riviera to the Aegean: A Route of Wonders

Stage 1 – Antalya (132 km): Riders will begin amidst Antalya’s historic highlights, including Kaleiçi, Hadrian's Gate, Yivli Minaret, the ancient city of Silyon, and Belek.

– Antalya (132 km): Riders will begin amidst Antalya’s historic highlights, including Kaleiçi, Hadrian's Gate, Yivli Minaret, the ancient city of Silyon, and Belek. Stage 2 – Kemer to Kalkan (167.4 km): A route through Patara Beach, Yanartaş, Myra, Finike, Demre, Kaş, and the striking Kaputaş Beach.

– Kemer to Kalkan (167.4 km): A route through Patara Beach, Yanartaş, Myra, Finike, Demre, Kaş, and the striking Kaputaş Beach. Stage 3 – Fethiye to Marmaris (175.9 km): Featuring Butterfly Valley, Ölüdeniz, Caretta Caretta turtle habitats, and the Dalyan Delta.

– Fethiye to Marmaris (175.9 km): Featuring Butterfly Valley, Ölüdeniz, Caretta Caretta turtle habitats, and the Dalyan Delta. Stage 4 – Marmaris to Akyaka (115.4 km): Offering scenic sea-view forest roads and kite-surfing beaches.

– Marmaris to Akyaka (115.4 km): Offering scenic sea-view forest roads and kite-surfing beaches. Stage 5 – Marmaris to Aydın (151 km): Showcasing the ancient city of Afrodisias and iconic olive groves.

– Marmaris to Aydın (151 km): Showcasing the ancient city of Afrodisias and iconic olive groves. Stage 6 – Kuşadası to Selçuk (161.4 km): Featuring UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Ephesus, the Temple of Artemis, and the House of the Virgin Mary.

– Kuşadası to Selçuk (161.4 km): Featuring UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Ephesus, the Temple of Artemis, and the House of the Virgin Mary. Stage 7 – Selçuk to Çeşme (144.2 km): Highlights include the picturesque village of Şirince, Seferihisar, and Çeşme.

– Selçuk to Çeşme (144.2 km): Highlights include the picturesque village of Şirince, Seferihisar, and Çeşme. Final Stage – Çeşme to İzmir (105.7 km): A grand finale featuring the İzmir Clock Tower, ancient ruins, local culinary delights, and the region’s famed vineyards.

Türkiye’s Role in Global Cycling

As a UCI ProSeries event on the European Tours calendar, TUR 2025 underlines Türkiye’s growing influence in global cycling. The race promotes the country’s expanding cycling infrastructure, including bike friendly accommodations with secure storage, cleaning stations, and repair services.

The 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye promises an unforgettable blend of elite sport, cultural richness, and stunning scenery, positioning Türkiye as a premier destination on the international cycling map.