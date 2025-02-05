Australian Rules football has been rocked after a former star was found dead aged just 43.

The body of Adam Hunter was discovered early this morning in Bunbury, about 100 miles south of Perth. He is a former West Coast Eagles player who played 151 times for the side between 2000 and 2009, and kicked many goals, including the winner in the Grand Final in 2006 against the Sydney Swans. He was rated as one of the league’s best defenders in his pomp.

West Coast staged a tribute on Wednesday morning, with players and staff holding a minute’s silence before training.

Adam Hunter of the West Coast Eagles celebrates his goal during the 2006 AFL First Qualifying Final between the West Coast Eagles and the Sydney Swans in 2006 | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The words “Vale Adam Hunter” with a photo of him celebrating the 2006 flag were displayed on the big screen.

Hunter was playing with South West Football League club South Bunbury up until his death and it’s believed he trained with the club on Tuesday night, just hours before his death.

South Bunbury posted on Facebook: “It is with very heavy hearts this morning that we mourn the passing of Adam Hunter. We extend our deepest sympathies to Adam’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The club has also postponed its AGM tonight while people come to terms with the loss.

The Guardian has reported that Hunter’s former coach John Worsfold, now head of football at West Coast, addressed the players on Wednesday.

“I was lucky enough to coach ‘Hunts’ for a long time and he was just one of those players who put in 100% everything he did at the club,” Worsfold said. “All he wanted to do was play footy with his mates and share success with them. I know a lot of his teammates are reflecting on what he brought to them as a group and as footballers. Out of all my time in footy, which is a long time now, he’s probably the player that loved the game more than any player I’ve seen.

“I understand that he went to footy training last night and had a kick for South Bunbury, because that’s just what he does. It makes me smile inside to know that one of the last things he did was he went to footy training, and he would’ve loved it I can guarantee that.”

7news.com in Australia has reported that Bunbury detectives seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from where Hunter was found and they’re speaking to witnesses. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.