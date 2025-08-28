Ferrie only made her debut in March aged 27 | World Rugby

Scotland have made just one change to their starting XV with a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 quarter-finals on the line against Fiji on Saturday.

It is an enforced change with Lana Skeldon ruled out through a recurrence of her ankle injury, meaning Elis Martin makes her first Rugby World Cup start at hooker. Martin joins Leah Bartlett and Elliann Clarke in the front row, with Emma Wassell and Sarah Bonar continuing as the locks.

Captain Rachel Malcolm will make her 51st appearance as captain as part of the back row, alongside Rachel McLachlan and Evie Gallagher, the latter of whom scored on her World Cup debut last week. Hat-trick hero in the 38-8 win over Wales, Francesca McGhie is part of an unchanged backline, with Rhona Lloyd on the opposite wing and Chloe Rollie at full-back.

Emma Orr and Lisa Thomson are once again the centre partnership, with Leia Brebner-Holden and Helen Nelson the half-backs. Furthermore, there are only two changes to the replacements, as victory over Fiji, combined with a win for Canada over Wales, will be enough to confirm their place in the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

Anne Young has taken Martin’s place on the bench, while Adelle Ferrie comes in for the injured Jade Konkel. Both Young and Ferrie are in line for a first World Cup appearance if they come off the bench at Salford Community Stadium.

For Ferrie, it marks a remarkable rise, with the World Cup not even in her list of priorities at the start of this year. Since making her debut against Wales in the Women’s Six Nations in March, the Whithorn native has been awarded a contract and quit her job at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh.

Now, she is on the precipice of playing in a World Cup for the first time.

“Actually, the World Cup, I never had it in my expectations at all,” Ferrie said. “My goal was to get to the Six Nations this year. Obviously, I'd done that, and this has just been a bonus. It wasn't a total surprise, but crazy to get the call-up, to have a contract and not have to work at the same time, it's been amazing.

"I worked at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh as an administrative officer. It was an easy decision to leave; it was just a job, and it was flexible with rugby. When I got selected for the World Cup, I called my best friend, Laura, first, because we went through Uni together, both have been there for each other for huge life moments, so it was nice to call her. It was very emotional.

“It's been a whirlwind, really, I still can't quite believe I'm here, and I get to call this work now.”

At 27, Ferrie is late to the international stage, but the timing of her leap to national colours is less of a surprise when you know she only took up rugby at Abertay University in Dundee. First playing at Morgan Rugby Club, she was then part of forming the university team before playing for Howe of Fife.

She helped Corstorphine Cougars’ charge to a maiden Premiership title last season, and was also part of the inaugural Edinburgh Rugby squad in the Celtic Challenge. She added: "When I was finishing up school, I just wanted to play rugby, I don't really know why. I hadn't really been exposed to it; we didn't play at school.

“But I just wanted to go to university and play rugby while I was there, and so when I selected my university, I made sure there was rugby there. I was pretty natural at it. I didn't even really watch rugby at that point. There wasn't much female rugby on TV back then, which is not that long ago!

“I was quite fearless back then and just went for it."

Ferrie credited skipper Malcolm for helping her to adjust to life as an international rugby player and pushing her out of her comfort zone. The entire Scotland team have the chance to enter uncharted territory on Saturday, with back-to-back wins at a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Scotland have only played Fiji once before, beating them 59-15 at the Hive last year, but former Wales boss Ioan Cunningham has since taken over and will bring some familiarity to their playing style.

“That would for the whole team mean the absolute world,” she said. “We had a great win against Wales, but we need to back it up with another good win against Fiji at the weekend, and we're very much in that mindset. Going in on Monday, we were very much in the mindset that Saturday was great, but we still got another big job to do."

Having watched from the stands alongside 10,054 fans in Salford last week, Ferrie now gets the opportunity to be part of a World Cup matchday squad. While it is unlikely she will not get on the pitch, there is no guarantee, so Ferrie is choosing to enjoy an experience she did not think would happen.

She said: “That would be a dream to get a debut in the World Cup, but just being part of the 32 is a dream come true in itself. I would love to step on the stage, but also happy just being here supporting and preparing us for our next game."

Scotland take on Fiji on Saturday 30 August at 2:45pm at Salford Community Stadium, with the game being shown live on BBC 2.

