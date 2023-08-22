All Elite Wrestling look set to break records as they hold their first UK wrestling event at Wembley Stadium this weekend

The 2023 All In, also known as All In London at Wembley Stadium, stands as the forthcoming second instalment of the All In professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event. After its independent inception in September 2018, the inaugural All In inspired the establishment of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in January 2019.

This year's event is scheduled to transpire on August 27, 2023, within London's iconic Wembley Stadium. This occasion marks multiple milestones: AEW's maiden entry into the United Kingdom, the company's inaugural PPV event beyond North American shores, and the first AEW event held exclusively in an association football stadium.

This iteration of All In holds particular historical significance by being the first professional wrestling event hosted at the contemporary Wembley Stadium. AEW highlights this event in tandem with Wembley Stadium's centenary celebrations. This event revives the tradition after over three decades, following WWE's SummerSlam in 1992 at the original Wembley Stadium.

Impressively, the event has already broken AEW's attendance and revenue records on the initial day of sales. With reported ticket sales reaching 79,346 by August 10, it's poised to secure its place as Europe's largest attended professional wrestling event, surpassing the record set by SummerSlam 1992.

With ticket sales commencing on May 5, 2023, the event experienced a remarkable pre-sale rush on May 2, selling over 36,000 tickets and raking in an impressive $4.7 million. These figures escalated to over 43,000 tickets and a staggering $5.7 million revenue the following day. As sales officially opened, ticket numbers reached 60,000 with an accompanying $7.7 million revenue.

By July 28, the event had surpassed its earlier benchmarks, selling 70,400 tickets and amassing a revenue of $9 million before any matches had even been announced. This event truly redefines the landscape of European professional wrestling by emerging as the largest-attended spectacle, underscoring AEW's undeniable impact and setting new industry standards.

Who are All Elite Wrestling?

[L-R] Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Saraya, MFJ, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill and Sting are just some of the wrestlers on the AEW roster (credit: TBS)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a prominent professional wrestling promotion established in 2019 as an alternative to established entities like WWE. Founded by Tony Khan, it features a diverse roster of wrestlers, including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley. AEW emphasises a more sports-like presentation with weekly shows like "AEW Dynamite" and “AEW Collision”, creative storytelling, and fan engagement.

The promotion's innovation, partnerships with other wrestling organisations including a major partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has led to its rapid rise as a major player in the industry. AEW's competitive stance against WWE has brought new energy to professional wrestling, attracting a wide audience to its unique and dynamic approach.

Who are the current AEW Champions?

As of writing, your current AEW Champions are:

AEW World Champion: MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman)

AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

AEW TNT Champion: Luchasaurus

AEW TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

What storylines should I know before watching AEW All In?

The big storyline in AEW at the moment if you're a casual fan centres around the AEW World Championship and the friendship that blossomed between champion MJF and challenger Adam Cole. The pair were forced to work together for a tag team tournament and were successful, in between filming angles (storylines) where the two discovered they had a lot more in common.

Of course, they’ve become best friends and don’t want anything to come between them - but the biggest prize in AEW can change friendships almost immediately. It will be interesting also as they are opening the show at Wembley for a chance to become Ring of Honor tag team champions

The other big feud that AEW have set up is a throw back to the halcyon days of independent wrestling promotion Ring of Honor, which Tony Kahn aquired in March 2022. That promotion helped launch the careers of CM Punk and Samoa Joe, with their feud over the Ring of Honor World Title culminating in a three-match series that not only was heavily acclaimed by wrestling journalists but by wrestling fans alike. They will once again square off, reigniting their feud which, as of Saturday's "Collision" television show, saw CM Punk one up the Samoan Submission Machine and announced the match to take place this weekend at Wembley Stadium

What are the matches booked for AEW All In London?

ROH World Tag Team Championship: ​​Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D

Tag Team Coffin Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Mogul Embassy (AR Fox and Swerve Strickland) (with Prince Nana)

The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White) (with Don Callis)

Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), and Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) and three more wrestlers TBA

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

The wrestling business has a term called “card subject to change” and with two more big AEW television shows to occur (Collision, Dynamite) there could be additions or changes that NationalWorld will amend as and when they occur.

Are tickets still available for AEW All In?

There are still tickets available to see AEW’s All In event at Wembley Stadium, London on August 27 2023 - you can take a look at what’s left by visiting Ticketmaster to be part of what could be the biggest wrestling show in UK history.

How can I watch AEW All In at home in the UK?

DAZN will be broadcasting the PPV event in the United Kingdom for the fee of £16.99. For more information on how to sign up to DAZN you can visit their website.