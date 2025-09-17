Anning 'in great shape' ahead of bid for 400m glory

Amber Anning competes in the women's 400m final on Thursday | Sam Mellish

The 24-year-old from Hove ran a season’s best, including a lightning quick finish, to clinch a top two spot in her semi-final and guarantee a place in Friday’s final.

The 400m is all about timing your surge and Amber Anning appears to have measured hers to perfection after booking a spot in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Her time of 49.38 was the second fastest of all the qualifiers for the final, behind only 400m hurdles superstar Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

There is plenty of competition for the podium, with reigning Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino and Paris silver medallist Salwa Eid Naser also getting through.

But after chasing after a performance like this one ever since she claimed World Indoors gold in Nanjing in March, Anning is starting to dream of more global success.

“Oh my gosh I’ve been waiting for a race like that all year,” she said.

“I am so happy. I just believed in myself. I trusted the race and ran my own race. I finished really strong. I think my coach will be happy – I hope so!

“That heat was stacked, every semi was stacked. I knew I had to go out there and trust my style, trust my strength and I did that.

“I definitely had to fight for it in indoors to get that win. It was the same here, I am just grateful to have another race. Rest up now and looking forward to going again in the final.

“I'm in such great shape. You know, I just trust my coach, trust God, and trust myself a lot. So it’s just about believing in that race. The training has been done, but just about going out there confidently, and I felt like that's the most confident I've been all season.”

Anning will have to find the performance of her life to challenge for the gold medal though, with 400m hurdles world record holder McLaughlin-Levrone looking in supreme form.

Her time of 48.29 was a new American record and the ease with which she ran suggests that Marita Koch’s longstanding world record of 47.60 could yet be under threat.

For Anning, the experience of being in the same race as McLaughlin-Levrone is one that she will hope to use in the final when judging her own race.

She added: “I think I knew Sydney was going to take it out. She always does, and I think she wanted to put herself in a good position going into that final so I just knew that I should stay with her as much as possible, but still execute my race.

“We run differently but I just trust that I can finish strong. And yeah, I just did that.”

