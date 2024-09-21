Who will win out of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois? | Getty Images

Here’s how you can watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois at the weekend.

We are now just a couple of days away from the highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for Dubois’ IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

In this piece, we’ll tell you everything you need to know ahead of the encounter - including how you can purchase the event, when the ring walks will take place and when the show is scheduled to begin.

Elsewhere on the card, Josh Warrington will take on Anthony Cacace in a super featherweight showdown and Joshua Buatsi will take on Scotland’s Willy Hutchinson in a grudge match.

Where can I watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois?

You can watch the fight live on PPV on DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports. Customers paying to watch the show on Sky Sports will be required to shell out a fee of £19.95, while the event will cost £19.99 for TNT Sports and DAZN subscribers in the UK.

When are the ring walks for the main event and when does the show start?

The ring walks for the main event between Joshua and Dubois are estimated to take place at around 11pm GMT. This is subject to change in accordance with the length of the fights on the undercard - however, the fight is not expected to start any earlier than this time. The show itself is pencilled in to start at 4pm, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois full fight card

The full undercard for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois show at Wembley Stadium is as follows:

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson (WBO interim light heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington (IBO super featherweight title)

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)