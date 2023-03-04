Formula 1 highlights will be returning to Channel 4 in 2023

The Formula 1 season is about to begin and it promises to be another dramatic one.

Max Verstappen is bidding to win his third world title in a row, while Lewis Hamilton is looking to add to his already impressive haul. But while it might be a new season somethings will remain the same.

Channel 4 will once again be showing the highlights of qualifying and the races throughout the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix is the first of a record 23 races through a packed calendar which finishes in Abu Dhabi on 26 November.

Here is all you need to know:

Are there Formula One highlights on Channel 4?

F1 on Channel 4 will return this weekend as the 2023 season begins in Bahrain. The highlights from all of the action will be available on Saturday (4 March) and Sunday (5 March) evenings.

Find out who finished on pole position in qualifying, who is facing grid penalties and all the reaction every Saturday throughout the season. While Channel 4 will provide all the best bits from the Sunday race day action for every single Grand Prix during 2023.

Sky Sports F1 will be covering the races live, but Channel 4 is the only place on terestrial TV that will have the Formula One highlights in the UK this season.

Will Channel 4 show any races live in 2023?

For the vast majority of the F1 season this year, Sky Sports will be the only place to watch the races live. Channel 4 will then present the highlights in the evening.

But for the British Grand Prix, Channel 4 will be showing the race live along with all of the action from Silverstone throughout that weekend. The British GP will take place between 8 and 9July this year.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Picture: Peter Fox/Getty Images

How to watch Formula 1 on Channel 4?

The highlights programme will air on both Saturday and Sunday every race weekend throughout the season. And what a year for F1 it promises to be with a record 23 Grand Prixs set to take place between 5 March and 26 November.

F1 on Channel 4 will show all the highlights from qualifying on Saturday evenings. The programme will return on Sundays to recap the action from the Grand Prix race itself.

For the Bahrain GP, the programme will air on Channel 4 from 7.30pm to 9pm on Saturday, 4 March. It will show the highlights of the race itself on Sunday, 5 March, from 9pm to 11.30pm.

F1 on Channel 4 will also be available On Demand via the All4 app.

Who are the presenters for F1 on Channel 4?

The lead presenter will once again be Steve Jones, who has worked on the programme since 2016. He will be joined in 2023 by a rotating cast of pundits and presenters include: