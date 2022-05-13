Michael ‘Venom’ Page will be bidding to get his hands on the Interim Welterweight Title at Wembley Arena this evening.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page will be hoping to secure a huge victory on home soil this weekend as he faces Logan Storley in London for the interim Bellator welterweight championship in the main event of Bellator 281.

The 35-year-old, renowned for his eye-catching kickboxing style and flamboyant ring-walks, will be eager to win a career-first world title.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Page heads into the bout off the back of a six-fight winning streak, and could set up a trilogy fight with former welterweight champion Douglas Lima if he extends that run to seven contests.

His American opponent, Storley, has won four of his last five heading into Friday’s clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bellator 281, and how to watch along at home...

When is Bellator 281?

Bellator 281 will take place on Friday, May 13th, with the main card set to get underway at 9pm BST.

Ring-walks for the main event are scheduled for 11pm BST.

Where is Bellator 281 taking place?

The event is being held at Wembley Arena, London.

What is the card for Bellator 281?

The full card for Bellator 281 is as follows:

Main card

Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Logan Storley; Interim Welterweight Title

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards; Middleweight

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe; Women’s Flyweight

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo; Welterweight

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong; Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Daniel Weichel vs. Rob Whiteford; Featherweight

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger; Welterweight

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou; Women’s Flyweight

Tim Wilde vs. Alfie Davis; Lightweight

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz; Featherweight

Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos; Middleweight

Maciej Rozanski vs. Lee Chadwick; Light Heavyweight

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green; Women’s Strawweight

How can I watch Bellator 281?

Viewers in the UK can watch all of the action live via the BBC.

Coverage of the preliminary card will be broadcast via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 6pm BST, with the main card also live on BBC Three from 9pm BST.

What has Page said about his fight?

“For me, I say the stakes are the same. The belt is the cherry on top, so why would I change anything for the cherry?” Page told BBC Sport.

“If the cherry drops off, the cake is still amazing, so every time I’ve got that cake, it’s based on me being myself. I’m always going to be me.”

Speaking about his opponent, he added: “He’s going to try and make the fight a bit slower, a bit uglier, but I can still cause a lot of damage in that time and I’ll still find that win.

“He’s an exceptional wrestler. There’s certain people that are one dimensional and that dimension is so good, even though you know what they’re going to do, it’s hard to stop. But it’s the same with my striking.

“I can say I know he’s going to shoot for my legs but he’s damn good at it so I need to be on point.”

What are the odds for Page vs Storley?

At the time of writing, Page is something of an underdog, despite his home advantage.