A look at some of Bill Belichick's stand-out quotes from his long tenure with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick's historic reign as New England Patriots head coach look set to come to an end after 24 years. Belichick won no fewer than six superbowls for the Boston franchise, marching towards Don Shula's record as the winningest head coach in NFL history.

The 71-year-old is just 27 wins away from beating Shula's record, but it looks as though he will have to attempt to beat that record with a new team, with various reports claiming that the Patriots and Belichick have decided to part ways after 24 successful years. Belichick will be a Hall of Fame coach, largely due to his work at New England, but recent years have not gone well.

The veteran boss made the strange decision to hire a defensive co-ordinator and a special teams co-ordinator to effectively run his offense last season, and it didn't get any better this season, with the Pats going 4-13 to finish at the bottom of the AFC East. Only the Carolina Panthers had a worse record with a record of 2-16.

With Belichick set to depart Gillette Stadium, we have rounded up some of his best and weirdest quotes from his long and historic tenure. Take a look below.

Philly slight

In a clear statement of where his loyalties lie, Belichick once said: "The only thing I can cheer for in Philadelphia is the national anthem."

Simple yet effective

One of Belichick's famous old quotes simply reads: "Don't out-dumb yourself now."

Questioning the reporter

Belichick has often been criticised for his treatment of the media. In one press conference, he responded to a question by saying: "You sure that's the question you want to ask?"

Social media

“Not on SnapFace, not too worried what they put on InstaChat,” Belichick told WEEI ahead of the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Deflategate

Speaking on the deflategate controversy, where Belichick was ultimately found to have committed no wrongdoing, the veteral said: "I’m not a scientist. I’m not an expert in footballs. I’m not an expert in football measurements. I’m just telling you what I know. I would not say I’m Mona Lisa Vito of the football world, as she was in the car-expertise area.”

On to Cincinnati

Back in 2014, Belichick was asked five questions where he answered by saying 'We're on to Cincinnati' three times before saying 'We're getting ready for Cincinnati' in response to the other two. He is known for his short, moody, answers, and this may be the most famous example.

Seattle and more Seattles

