Birthday girl Jones enjoys day to remember at English Nationals

Ann Jones enjoyed a birthday to remember at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament in Bolton.

The Shrewsbury native celebrated turning 59 by taking part in the women’s doubles 50+ 3.0 competition at Bolton Arena. Jones teamed up with fellow Shropshire resident Sue Tolley, with both sporting matching devil’s horns as Jones’ birthday fell on Halloween.

“Honestly, it is one of the best birthdays I have had,” Jones said. “I have had lots of cards and presents from friends in the hotel, it is a lovely way to spend your day, doing something you love. I’ve always shied away from Halloween dos in the past because it has been a bit crazy, but it has got better.

“But this is great fun because we are recycled teenagers, we are living through our second teenager phase. The headbands are just a little bit of fun, to get people’s attention but we are not attention seekers in any shape or form! And we had serious outfits for the latter stages.

Former secondary school teacher Jones experienced her first taste of the English Nationals, which is now in its fifth year, on Thursday with Les Anderson in the mixed doubles. She and Tolley, a retired human resource director, then teamed up on the Friday with the open age categories set to take centre stage on the weekend.

The 2025 edition of the tournament is the biggest ever, with over 1300 people competing across four days, with 57 medals categories. Pickleball is rapidly gaining popularity in England, with governing body Pickleball England now boasting 15,000 members.

The sport developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve. Tolley, 60, said: “I just wanted to have something I could do as a new hobby and something new to learn, and we started playing in Market Drayton.

"I had never played a racket sport, I wanted something to learn, and this has lovely people and is lots of fun. It is really easy to learn, there are lots of people around to help, so I didn’t find it difficult. I am quite sporty anyway.

“I also go salsa dancing, and have been people teaching people how to salsa dance at the Nationals, and it is part of our warm-up routine now.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/