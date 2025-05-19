Boxing brothers light up Portsmouth: Walid and Ahmed Adam step into the spotlight at Guildhall showdown
For fans of the sweet science, Walid Adam’s long-awaited professional debut is more than just another bout—it’s the return of a prodigy. A standout amateur with national titles as a Schoolboy, Junior, and Senior, Walid’s raw talent has been undeniable from the start.
Though he’s been absent from competitive action for four years, his name has never faded from local gyms or boxing circles. On May 30th, he steps through the ropes once again—not to test the waters, but to make waves.
“I’ve never stopped being a fighter,” Walid said quietly, wrapping his hands during a late-night training session. “This is what I was born to do. The wait has just made me hungrier.”
Joining him on the card is his younger brother Ahmed Adam, who returns for his second professional bout. Known for his sharpness, speed, and laser focus in the gym, Ahmed has been turning heads with his recent training performances. His debut hinted at a high ceiling, and now he gets another chance to prove his mettle under the bright lights of the Guildhall.
“It’s a blessing to be on this card with my brother,” Ahmed shared. “We’ve pushed each other every step of the way. This isn’t just a fight night—it’s a dream come true.”
And the Adam brothers won’t be alone in bringing the fire. Portsmouth’s own Tyler Jae Wells, Daniel Salmon, Sonny Driscoll, and Joseph Butler will also be in action, each carrying the pride of their hometown into the ring. The evening promises to be a celebration of South Coast boxing—a declaration that the region is ready to step onto the national stage in a big way.
Behind it all stands Hitching Boxing, the promotional powerhouse investing in Portsmouth’s rich boxing culture with passion and purpose. This event isn’t just about thrilling fights; it’s a statement of intent. Hitching aims to make the South Coast a hub for rising talent and unforgettable fight nights.
The message is clear: Boxing is back in Portsmouth, and it’s bigger than ever.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased directly from the boxers—including through Ahmed Adam’s social media @ahmedadamjr.
Don’t miss your chance to witness history in the making. On May 30, the Guildhall won’t just echo with cheers—it’ll pulse with the heartbeat of a city that fights together.