Breach backs Kildunne to come good on World Cup return

Jess Breach believes the Rugby World Cup has not seen the best of superstar Ellie Kildunne yet as she returns for England’s semi-final against France.

The full-back is back in the starting line-up for Saturday’s Le Crunch clash at Ashton Gate having missed the previous game while in concussion protocols. That quarter-final against Scotland saw the forwards dominate the Red Roses’ playing style but Kildunne will be eager to have her say after waiting impatiently for her return.

“She was getting on everyone’s nerves,” Breach joked. “She was obviously a bit upset, and there is nothing you can do around having a concussion. But she’s worked really hard to get back, I think she’s got itchy feet and is really excited.

“The World Cup hasn’t yet seen what she is capable of, and I think that is really exciting in these latter stages. Hopefully, we can see that.”

Kildunne’s star was set to launch into the stratosphere at this World Cup, with the 26-year-old looking to rival Ilona Maher as the biggest name at the tournament. She scored two tries in the opening game against Maher’s USA, England’s most free-flowing to date, but she has been forced to take a backseat for much of the rest of the tournament.

But Breach believes Kildunne’s status as a poster girl has been something she has taken in her stride. The winger, who co-hosts the Rugby Rodeo podcast with Kildunne, added: “I don’t think it affects her, if I am honest. She really enjoys that kind of media, marketing.

“She is all about performing on the pitch, and hopefully, we get to see that against France. She probably likes seeing her face all around the stadiums and in the adverts, I’m pretty sure she gets a buzz off the back of that.”

Someone who likes to be as far away from the limelight as possible is Alex Matthews, who was thrust into the centre of things when she captained England for the first time in their win over Australia. Reflecting on the momentous achievement, Matthews took to Instagram to pay tribute to people like her, whom she described as ‘the quiet ones’.

The recognition has not changed her in any way and she still squirmed when the questions came to her instead of the more talkative Breach. Matthews said: “It's pretty cool. I've had a wide variety of people reach out and say how much that meant to them, from 40-year-olds to parents of children who are quite quiet and reserved.

“You get all the loud ones that get all that spotlight, and it's actually you can still be you and find strength in that. It's pretty cool to see how that's touched so many people out there.

“I like my quiet space. I'm all about a few key people, speaking when I need to. I like getting away as well. Mitch [head coach John Mitchell] says if you need to get away, just speak to me. When I'm not in rugby, I can always switch off, so that's important.”

Matthews, a World Cup winner in 2014, is now fully dialled in for England’s attempt at reaching a seventh straight World Cup final. For Breach, this is her first semi-final, having not been selected for the win over Canada in New Zealand three years ago.

France are aiming for a first-ever final but have seen bans for Axelle Berthoumieu and co-captain Manae Feleu disrupt the build-up. It means forwards coach Louis Deacon expects Les Bleues to be galvanised by their struggles.

He said: “We certainly know what to expect, one thing this week is that they have faced a bit of adversity. They will definitely use it. They will want to come out of the blocks.

“We are ready to fight, we are ready to hunt them down. That is the mindset that all of the girls have got this week in terms of our preparations, it's been outstanding. There are no nerves, they are just looking forward to the game.”

