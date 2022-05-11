Here are all the details ahead of this year’s BBL and WBBL Play-Off Finals.

The English capital will once again play host to the British Basketball Play-Offs this weekend in one of the sport’s biggest events of the year.

The Finals will see the two top teams from the elite men’s and women’s British Basketball League battle it out for one of the most prestigious trophies in basketball.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated finale is expected to reel in up to 15,000 fans as some of the country’s best basketballers compete, alongside plenty of entertainment courtside with music and cheerleaders.

Here is all you need to know about this weekend’s super double header.

When is it?

The Play-Off Finals will take place this weekend on Sunday 15 May 2022.

The 02 in London will host the Finals.

Schedule

12:30pm - Doors Open

1:15pm - WBBL (Women’s) Play-off Final

4:15pm BBL (Men’s) Play-off Final

How to get tickets

Tickets are available on the axs website, with a limit of six tickets per card holder.

There are four different seating areas to choose from - Pepsi Max Deck, The Lounge, The Terrace and Virgin Money M Club.

Tickets range from £125 for courtside seats to £24 for Band C seats, while children’s tickets are as cheap as £18.

Who is in the finals?

London Lions booked their place in the BBL Play-off Final at the weekend after an incredible fourth quarter performance over Bristol Flyers.

They lost out on the Play-Off Final title last year after falling to defeat to Newcastle Eagles.

The Lions will face Leicester Riders, who claimed a convincing aggregate win over Glasgow Rocks on Monday night.