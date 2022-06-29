Lewis Hamilton will hope to win his ninth home Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone

The iconic and historic British Grand Prix returns this weekend for the 10th round of Formula 1 races in the 2022 calendar.

Max Verstappen is sitting well ahead of his rivals in the current drivers’ Championship and will be hoping history does not repeat itself after enduring a crash with Lewis Hamilton at the last Silverstone race.

The Dutch reigning champion has won six out of the first nine races with his most likely rival, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, slowly slipping down the table.

Leclerc was forced to start further down the grid after excessive engine changes but fought his way back up to number five.

Carlos Sainz once again missed out on a first race win in Formula 1 after failing to take Verstappen at the last minute meaning Verstappen has extended his lead at the top to near on 50 points.

Haas once failed to capitalise on their greatest qualifying positions after Mick Schumacher’s engine failed, causing the German to miss out, once again, on his first Championship points in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen finishes first at Canadian Grand Prix

Kevin Magnussen finished in 12th, just outside of the points, pushing Haas down to ninth in the constructor’s Championship.

As we prepare for the 10th round of the 2022 season, here is all you need to know ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022...

When is the British Grand Prix?

The race weekend begins on Friday 1 July 2022 and concludes on Sunday 3 July 2022.

Race schedule:

Friday 1 July 2022:

Practice 1 1pm - 2pm BST

Practice 2 4pm - 5pm BST

Saturday 2 July 2022:

Practice 3 12pm - 1pm BST

Qualifying 3pm - 4pm BST

Sunday 3 July 2022:

RACE 3pm - 5pm BST

Where is the British Grand Prix?

Silverstone, Northampton, has hosted the British Grand Prix intermittently since the 1950s.

The first Grand Prix was hosted by Silverstone in 1950, the inaugural Formula 1 World Championship.

Guiseppe Farina won the race in his Alfa Romeo 158.

It is one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar with Lewis Hamilton once comparing a flat-out lap to flying a fighter jet.

Historic corners such as Maggotts, Becketts and Abbey provide some of the fastest challenges for any racing drivers in the world.

Is there a Sprint race at Silverstone?

There will not be a sprint race at Silverstone. Sprint races provide another level of qualifying and feature in several rounds of the 2022 calendar but will not be featured at the British Grand Prix.

Emilia Romagna hosted the first sprint race of 2022 and Sao Paulo will provie another opportunity for the race to be spiced up with a sprint race.

How to watch the Silverstone Formula 1

Sky Sports has the rights for all of the Formula 1 coverage.

They will show all of the live coverage from the practices, qualifying and races.

Subscriptions for Sky Sport start at around £46/month.

For those unable to watch the events live, they will be available to stream the action on the Sky app, SkyGo.

Who is likely to win the British Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at Silverstone and has eight wins to his name at the circuit.

Ferrari have the most constructor wins, most of which were won in the early 1950s.

However, Mercedes have been off the pace for the majority of this season and will need a miracle to beat both Ferrari and Red Bull.