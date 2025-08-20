British riders shine at Thetford Endurance 2025

Thetford Endurance, held for the first time under new organisers Anna Bridges and Lauren Hirst, delivered a spectacular weekend of sport on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Riders and horses from across the UK and overseas came together at Rushford Estate to tackle distances of up to 160km, with British combinations celebrating standout results.

In the CEI3 160km international*, Surrey-based rider Alice Ingram proudly flew the flag as the only Brit in the class. Riding her much-loved French-bred gelding Best Off Du Vallois (“Herbie”), Alice completed her fourth consecutive CEI3*, underlining nearly three decades of experience in the sport since she began endurance riding in 1997.

The National 160km – the only one-day 100-mile endurance ride in the UK this year – saw a unique display of teamwork. Emma Martin, Amie Grainger, and Victoria Davies rode the entire course side by side, crossing the finish together at an average speed of 13.7kph. Their remarkable camaraderie secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place respectively, proving that in a sport often seen as individual, shared determination can triumph.

In the CEI3 140km*, Lancashire’s Linda Cowperthwaite piloted her talented 10-year-old Arabian gelding BH Noor Jinaan to an impressive 2nd place, finishing strongly ahead of Welsh rider Fiona Griffiths in 3rd. Linda’s performance highlighted the strength and depth of UK endurance horses at international level.

Philip & Lauren Hirst with Anna Bridges front.

Thetford Endurance – formerly Rushford Endurance – was revitalised this year by Anna Bridges and Lauren & Philip Hirst, who also organise the successful Lavenham Endurance ride. The course wound through the beautiful Rushford and Shadwell Estates, offering a true test across sandy tracks, grassy headlands, river crossings, and woodland trails. Despite the dry summer, conditions proved excellent for the horses.

Speaking after the event, organiser Lauren Hirst said: “As FEI endurance riders ourselves, we are passionate about keeping British endurance alive. Hosting FEI rides here is vital if we want to see future British championship teams succeed.

"The feedback from riders has been incredible – to see them cross the finish line after months of training is euphoric. We set out simply to add more FEI rides to the calendar, and to pull it off at this scale with such strong results for British riders is phenomenal.”

Thetford Endurance also welcomed entries from across Europe and the UAE, creating a truly international atmosphere. With a 100% completion rate for British riders in the CEI3 160km, CEI3 140km, and the National 160km**, the event showcased the resilience, preparation, and horsemanship of UK combinations.

Linda Cowperthwaite

Bridges and Hirst extended thanks to the Rushford and Shadwell Estates, their dedicated volunteers, officials, vets, and sponsors – Baileys Horse Feeds, Equine Products UK, JR Endurance, PBH Accounting, Equiverse Pro, and Zilco – for making the event possible.

For more information about endurance riding and how to get involved, visit: www.endurancegb.co.uk