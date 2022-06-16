Here are all the details of how to keep up with this weekend’s 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Canadian Grand Prix is returning to Formula 1 for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

Max Verstappen heads into the race off the back of a comfortable win in Baku, while Sergio Perez will be eager to narrow the gap between himself and the Ferrari driver.

Montreal’s last F1 race saw Lewis Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel to the win after the latter was given a time penalty for improperly joining the track.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 Canadian GP...

When is the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix?

This year’s action will get underway on Friday (June 17) will FP1 and FP2, followed by FP3 and qualfiying on Sunday, leading up to the highly anticipated Canadian GP on Sunday.

The race is held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal - the same location since 1978.

What time is the F1 race?

The 2022 Canadian GP is scheduled to begin at 7pm BST on Sunday June 19th 2022.

It is expected to last around two hours.

How to watch on TV

The 2022 Canadian GP will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5:30pm BST on F1 and 6:30pm on Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the race via the SkyGo app.