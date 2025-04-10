Canelo Alvarez Net Worth: Wealth of the Boxing star
Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez, the renowned Mexican professional boxer, has amassed significant wealth through his illustrious career in the ring and various business ventures. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be approximately $275 million. This substantial fortune positions him among the wealthiest athletes globally, and we’ll be covering everything that goes into the wealth of this legendary Mexican boxer.
Canelo Alvarez Salary
Throughout his boxing career, Canelo Álvarez has secured some of the most lucrative purses in the sport's history. Notable earnings include $40 million from his first bout against Gennady Golovkin in 2018, followed by $30 million in their rematch. His 2016 knockout victory over Amir Khan garnered him $25 million. Even in his 2013 bout against Floyd Mayweather, which resulted in his first professional loss, Álvarez earned a substantial $12 million. In 2024, he was ranked as the 14th highest-paid athlete globally, with earnings nearing £170 million over the past year.
Canelo Alvarez Boxing Sponsorships
Beyond his fight purses, Alvarez has augmented his income through various endorsement deals. He has been associated with sports equipment brand Everlast since 2014, serving as a brand ambassador. In 2017, he partnered with Hennessy under the slogan "Never Stop, Never Settle." Additionally, Álvarez has had endorsement deals with brands such as Under Armour, Tecate, and Golden Boy Promotions. These sponsorships have significantly contributed to his overall earnings and global brand recognition.
Canelo Alvarez Wealth and Assets
Álvarez's financial portfolio extends beyond boxing and endorsements. He has diversified his investments across various sectors:
Real Estate
Alvarez resides in a luxurious mansion in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. He has also invested in multiple properties, generating significant income from real estate ventures.
Automobiles
His impressive car collection is valued at approximately $10 million, featuring high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series, Bugatti Chiron, Rolls Royce Ghost, and various Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
Business Ventures
Alvarez has ventured into entrepreneurship with several businesses, including:
- Canelo Energy: A chain of petrol stations in Mexico.
- Upper: A line of convenience stores.
- El Pastor del Rica: A taquería chain, with its first U.S. branch opened in San Diego in 2024.
