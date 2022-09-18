The pair’s third and final meeting took place in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez faced off against Gennady Golovkin for the third time in the boxing ring.

The pair have competed in a trilogy of fights over the years.

However the third and final fight took place last night (17 September) in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo won the fight with a unanimous decision.

But outside of the match results, both fighters will be heading home significantly wealthier.

Here is all you need to know:

What was the fight purse and how much did the boxers make?

The Sun reports that Canelo was on the A side of the purse and would receive a total of $65M for the fight, including PPV revenue.

Golovkin will also walk away with a huge $43M for take part in the fight.

Who won the previous fights?

Canelo and GGG first faced each other in 2017.

The fight ended in a draw.

A second fight took place in 2018 and Canelo won by a majority decision.

The third and final fight was arranged to take place in 2022.

What happened in the fight?

Canelo beat Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena.

The 32-year-old Mexican was clearly on top for the final eight rounds, and was handed the clear victory with scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

The pair embraced in the ring following the bout.

After a tentative start from both fighters, Canelo found his pace in the third and controlled the fight from there.

Golovkin did well to survive to the final bell, but the result never really looked in doubt.

The 40-year-old previously said he intended to carry on boxing irrespective of whether he won or lost the career-defining fight.

The only blemishes in Golovkin’s storied 44-fight career have come against Alvarez – a draw in September 2017 and a narrow points loss 12 months later – and now a second loss for the Kazakh.