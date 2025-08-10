Charles-Barclay wins emotional first T100 title on home soil in London

Charles-Barclay had finished twice on the T100 podium before | Credit: That Cameraman

Lucy Charles-Barclay claimed her first T100 win in style on home turf as she banished last year’s London demons.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hertfordshire native had to drop out of the 2024 event in the capital on the running leg but this year she surged into the lead at the same stage and enjoyed a victory lap. Charles-Barclay had previously finished on the T100 podium three times but finally made the step up to the top as she headed a British one-two ahead of Kate Waugh.

“I still can’t quite believe it, especially after last year, having such a bad year and not finishing,” the 31-year-old said. “I have completely turned it around and to win here in front of all my friends and family is amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that is maybe the most emotional I have ever been on the finish line, just knowing that all those people that I care about so much got to see me win."

Having set the pace on the 2km swim, Charles-Barclay emerged with a two-second lead over Learmonth, with Waugh and Taylor Knibb within touching distance. Learmonth moved into an early advantage on the bike but no-one was able to establish a convincing lead with all four taking to the front across the 80km, eight-lap bike section.

Charles-Barclay did give herself a narrow lead heading into the final discipline, with Knibb and Learmonth 16 and 18 seconds behind, respectively. Waugh was 11 seconds further back, but Charles-Barclay was soon reeled in with Paris Olympian Waugh moving into an 18-second advantage.

Knibb was unable to hold the pace as she dropped back but with Learmonth also fading, she was assured of a podium position. Charles-Barclay refused to allow Waugh to extend her gap, and as they headed onto the fifth and final lap of the 18km run, the leader began to falter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, Charles-Barclay was able to overtake, and with Waugh unable to go with her, she was able to savour a maiden victory. She added: “I really feel like this year I am getting back to my old self. I have just been really consistent all year in my training, and I feel like we are finally starting to see this in racing.

“Coming into this race, I knew I was in really good shape. I had an amazing training camp leading into this, and I have been away with my family, who have supported me 100 per cent and helped me to get into my best shape for this race. I knew I was in really good shape, I just had to play it down because last year was so bad. Just to be able to pull it all together and have a solid day all around feels amazing and getting the win makes me so happy.”

For information on how to register for the 2026 London T100 Triathlon on 25-26 July, visit www.t100triathlon.com