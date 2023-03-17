Horse racing news as Gold Cup day has finally arrived to bring an action-packed Cheltenham Festival to a close.

The exciting culmination of what has been a memorable Cheltenham Festival has arrived and another thrilling card lies in wait.

Top of the bill without question is the Gold Cup as Rachael Blackmore looks to repeat last year’s historic win on A Plus Tard - although she will face serious competition from the likes of Irish Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs, King George VI Chase winner Bravemansgame and last year’s runner-up Minella Indo.

Elsewhere on Friday, Corbetts Cross is highly-fancied to take the Albert Bartlett’s Novices Hurdle and Lossiemouth is the strong favourite to take the honours in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, which is the first race of the day.

A list of full runners, riders and odds can be found below:

1.30pm: JCB Triumph Hurdle RESULT

1st: Lossiemouth (11/8f) 2nd: Gala Marceau (10/3) 3rd: Zenta (12/1)

2.10pm: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle RESULT

1st: Faivour (33/1) 2nd: Pied Piper(12/1) 3rd: Filey Bay (6/1) 4th: Sharjah (10/1)

2.50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (2m 7f 213yds)

1. Affordable Fury (S Ewing - N Meade) 125/1 2. Chianti Classico (D Bass - K C Bailey) 66/1 3. Corbetts Cross (M P Walsh - E Mullins) 11/4 4. Dawn Rising (L P Dempsey - J P O’Brien) 20/1 5. Embassy Gardens (P Townend - W P Mullins) 10/1 6. Favori De Champdou (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 10/1 7. Hiddenvalley Lake (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 11/2 8. Idalko Bihoue (J Nailor - N A Twiston-Davies) 200/1 9. Letsbeclearaboutit (K M Donoghue - G P Cromwell) 18/1 10. Monty’s Star (S W Flanagan - H de Bromhead) 22/1 11. Rock My Way (N Schofield - S Hosie (33/1) 12. Saint Palais (H Bannister - R Bandey) 66/1 13. Sandor Clegane (S F O’Keefe - P Nolan) 28/1 14. Seabank Bistro (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 14/1 15. Search For Glory (D N Russell - G Elliott) 33/1 16. Shanbally Kid (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 28/1 17. Stay Away Fay (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 20/1 18. Thomas Mor (A Wedge - D Pipe) 50/1 19. Three Card Brag (A Heskin - G Elliott) 6/1 20. Weveallbeencaught (S Twiston-Davies - N A Twiston Davies) 33/1

Tip: Three Card Brag (6/1)

3.30: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (3m 2f 70yds)

Rachael Blackmore riding A Plus Tard to a win at the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

1. Ahoy Senor (D R Fox - L V Russell) 16/1 2. A Plus Tard (R Blackmore - H De Bromhead) 9/2 3. Bravemansgame (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 13/2 4. Conflated (D N Russell - G Elliott) 18/1 5. Eldorado Allen (B Powell - J Tizzard) 125/1 6. Galopin Des Champs (P Townend - W P Mullins) 13/8 7. Hewick (J C Gainford - J J O’Hanlon) 33/1 8. Mindella Indo (M P Walsh - H de Bromhead) 18/1 9. Noble Yeats (S Bowen - E Mullins) 14/1 10. Protektorat (H Skelton - D Skelton) 22/1 11. Royal Pagaille (C Deutsch - V Williams) 50/1 12. Sounds Russian (S Quinlan - R Jefferson) 40/1 13. Stattler (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 20/1

Tip: Galopin Des Champs (13/8)

4.10: St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (3m 2f 70yds)

1. Billaway (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 13/2 2. Black Op (J Dawson - E Clark) 80/1 3. Bob And Co (A Stevens - H Derham) 22/1 4. Brain Power (D McGill - W Ewing) 50/1 5. Cat Tiger (C Sprake - P F Nicholls) 28/1 6. Chris’s Dream (M O’Sullivan - H de Bromhead) 8/1 7. Dandy Dan (J King - J Bourne) 33/1 8. Dorking Cock (B G Crawford - S R B Crawford) 25/1 9. Famous Clermont (W Biddick - C R Barber) 7/1 10. Go Go Geronimo (T Chatfeild-Roberts - K Morgan) 28/1 11. I K Brunel (I Marshall - A Hill) 80/1 12. Its On The Line (D O’Connor - E Mullins) 25/1 13. Le Malin (N McParlan - S McParlan) 33/1 14. Mighty Stowaway (B Sutton - A Hill) 200/1 15. Mortatorium (M McIntyre - M Osborne) 150/1 16. Myth Buster (L Bradstock - S V Bradstock) 200/1 18. Premier Magic (B Gibbs - B Gibbs) 66/1 19. Rocky’s Howya (M C O’Donovan - D Queally) 9/1 20. Secret Investor (N Parker - P F Nicholls) 20/1 21. Shantou Flyer (O Nicholls - S Loxton) 50/1 22. The Storyteller (J J Codd - G Elliott) 10/1 23. Vaucelet (B O’Neill - D M Christie) 11/4 24. Wotzizname (M Bevan - D Ward) 125/1

Tip: Billaway (8/1)

4.50: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (2m 4f 127yds)

1. Allegorie De Vassy (P Townend - W P Mullins) 15/8 2. Elimay (M P Walsh - W P Mullins) 25/1 3. Impervious (B Hayes - C Murphy) 7/4 4. Riviere D’etel (D N Russell - G Elliott) 16/1 5. Dolcita (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 50/1 6. Jeremys Flame (K M Donoghue - G P Cromwell) 8/1 7. Magic Daze (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 7/1 8. Pink Legend (C Deutsch - V Williams) 50/1 9. Zambella (D A Jacob - N A Twiston- Davies) 40/1

Tip: Riviere D’etel (16/1 E/W)

5.30: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f 56yds)

1. Felix Desry (C McGivern - G Elliott) 66/1 2. Might I (L Murtagh - H Fry) 8/1 3. Cool Survivor (S Ewing - G Elliott) 4/1 4. Molly Olly Wishes (F Gillard - D Skelton) 33/1 5. Imagine (B Harvey - G Elliott) 13/2 6. Mark of Gold (C Quinn - G L Moore) 28/1 7. No Ordinary Joe (L Morgan - N Henderson) 12/1 8. Iroko (A P Kelly - O Greenall & J Guerriero) 11/2 9. Spirit Of Legend (M P O’Connor - H de Bromhead) 25/1 10. Saylavee (J B Foley - W P Mullins) 40/1 11. West To The Bridge (T Durrell - D Skelton) 33/1 12. Spanish Harlem (M J M O’Sullivan - W P Mullins) 13/2 13. Au Fleuron (K E Buckley - G Elliott) 33.1 14. Irish Hill (A Cheleda - P F Nicholls) 10/1 15. Firm Footings (S Fitzgerald - G Elliott) 20/1 17. Impulsive One (B Bromley - N J Henderson) 80/1 18. In From The Cold (D Gilligan - G Elliott) 125/1 19. Haxo (K Callaghan - W P Mullins) 28/1 20. Buddy One (J G Gilligan - P J Gilligan) 33/1 22. Hollow Sound (C O’Dwyer - L Comer) 125/1 24. Fifty Ball (N F Houlihan - G L Moore) 66/1