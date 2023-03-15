Cheltenham Festival Day Two: Energumene shines again as Delta Work doubles up

A round-up of day two at Cheltenham Festival as some familar faces claim eye-catching victories.

Classy wins by Energumene and Impaire Et Passe and another Glenfarclas Chase triumph for Delta Work stole the headlines on a rain-sodden second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The showpiece event on Wednesday was the Queen Mother Champion Chase and it was Energumene that was first past the post for the second consecutive year as Paul Townend’s controlled ride came home by 10 lengths to give trainer Willie Mullins his 92nd festival win.

Owner Tony Bloom could not hide his delight after the race, telling ITV Sport: "He has done me proud. He ran a magnificent race and totally deserved to win. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing horse. He didn't run at his best last time out but has shown his class today.”

The impressive Impaire Et Passe claimed the first race of the day as he put in a stunning performance to claim a comprehensive win in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle and justify his position as pre-race favourite. There was an absolute thriller in the Brown Advisory Chase as 8/1 shot The Real Whacker edged out favourite Gerri Colombe and Langer Dan was ridden home by Harry Skelton to become a 9/1 winner of the Coral Cup.

Delta Work retained the Glenfarclas Chase by seeing off stablemate Galvin, with trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed both rides will go to Aintree and compete in this year’s Grand National next month. He said: “I’m pleased for Keith who is having his best ever season, but Jack (Kennedy, injured stable jockey) is a team player and he’s here lending his support. Jack will be back on these horses when he’s passed fit to return. Both horses will now go for the Grand National. I hoped it would be Delta’s day, to be honest, but really I don’t care what wins as I just love having winners.”

Maskada was a 22/1 winner in the Grand Annual Challenge Cup as he held off 7/2f Dinoblue in the penultimate race of the day and second favourite A Dream to Share landed the Weatherbys Champions Bumper to round off a dramatic afternoon.

1.30pm: Ballymore Novices Hurdle

1st: Impaire Et Passe (5/2F) 2nd: Gaelic Warrior (9/2) 3rd: Champ Kiely (13/2)

2.10pm: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

1st: The Real Whacker (8/1) 2nd: Gerri Colombe (5/4F) 3rd: Bronn (50/1)

2.50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

1st: Langer Dan (9/1) 2nd: An Epic Song (16/1) 3rd: Camprond (20/1) 4th: Scaramanga (50/1)

3.30pm: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

1st: Energumene (6/5f) 2nd: Captain Guinness (12/1) 3rd: Greaneteen (25/1)

4.10pm: Glenfarclas Chase

1st: Delta Work(11/10F) 2nd: Galvin (11/4) 3rd: Franco Du Port (9/2) 4th: Lieutenant Rocco (100/1)

4.50pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

1st: Maskada (22/1) 2nd: Dinoblue (7/2f) 3rd: Global Citizen (12/1) 4th: Third Time Lucki (8/1)

5.30pm: Weatherbys Champions Bumper