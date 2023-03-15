Cheltenham Festival Day Two: Racecards, tips and latest results

Horse racing latest with all of the runners and riders on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Queen Mother Champion Chase tops the bill on the second day of this year’s Cheltenham Festival as the old course and race-goers recover from a staggering opening day.

Defending champion Energumene will have to see of challenges from the much-fancied Edwardstone and Clarence House winner Editeur Du Gite. Funambule Sivola was a distant second in last year’s race and he will hope to go one better and build on a promising performance in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury in February.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Impaire Et Passe and Gaelic Warrior go head-to-head in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle and defending champion Delta Work will hope to claim another win in the Glenfarclas Chase.

1.30pm: Ballymore Novices Hurdle (2m 5f)

Harry Cobden and Hermes Allen

1. American Mike (D N Russell - G Elliott) 33/1 2. Champ Kiely (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 15/2 3. Gaelic Warrior (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 11/2 4. Good Land (M J M O’Sullivan - B Connell) 9/2 5. Hermes Allen (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 3/1 6. Ho My Lord (M P Walsh - W P Mullins) 33/1 7. Impaire Et Passe (P Townend - W P Mullins) 15/8F 8. Marble Sands (P Brennan - F O’Brien) 150/1 9. Master Chewy (S Twiston-Davies - N A Twiston-Davies) 200/1 10. Persian Time (A Heskin - N J Henderson) 200/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Hermes Allen 3/1

2.10pm: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (3m 80yds)

Thyme Hill

1. Adamantly Chosen (B Hayes - W P Mullins) 18/1 2. Bronn (D A Jacob - W P Mullins) 50/1 4. Gerri Colombe (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 11/8 5. I Am Maximus (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 50/1 6. Ramillies (B J Cooper - W P Mullins) 25/1 7. Sir Gerhard (P Townend - W P Mullins) 4/1 8. The Real Whacker (S Twiston-Davies - P Neville) 11/2 9. Thunder Rock (A Heskin - O Murphy) 20/1 10. Thyme Hill (M G Nolan - P J Hobbs) 9/1 11. Galia Des Liteaux (H Skelton - D Skelton) 12/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Thyme Hill 9/1

2.50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Camprond

1. Fil Dor (B Harvey - G Elliott) 12/1 2. Sporting John (M G Nolan - P J Hobbs) 66/1 3. Run for Oscar (P Byrnes - C Byrnes) 8/1 4. Scaramanga (J B Foley - W P Mullins) 66/1 5. Red Risk (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 33/1 6. Beacon Edge (M J M O’Sullivan - N Meade) 12/1 7. Call Me Lord (D A Jacob - N Henderson) 50/1 8. Icare Allen (M Walsh - W P Mullins) 20/1 9. Grand Roi (C McGivern - G Elliott) 50/1 10. Captain Conby (K M Donoghue - E Sheehy) 15/2 11. Good Risk At All (S Twiston-Davies - S Thomas) 11/1 12. HMS Seahorse (S F O’Keefe - P Nolan) 9/1 13. Watch Horse Cross (R Blackmore - H De Bromhead) 20/1 14. Langer Dan (H Skelton - D Skelton) 11/1 15. Bold Endeavour (N de Boinville - N J Henderson) 25/1 16. The Very Man (C Smithers - J Harrington) 40/1 17. Benson (R Mania - A M Thomson) 14/1 18. Camprond (A Coleman - P J Hobbs) 14/1 19. San Salvador (R Deegan - J P O’Brien) 16/1 20. Tax for Max (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 40/1 21. An Epic Song (J J Slevin - M Brassil) 9/1 22. Sa Fureur (D N Russell - G Elliott) 12/1 23. Riaan (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 25/1 24. Nells Son (D McMenamin - N G Richards) 40/1 25. Off Your Rocco (S Ewing - G Elliott) 80/1 26. Elvis Mail (B Lynn - N W Alexander) 100/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip:Camprond 14/1 E/W

3.30pm: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (1m 7f 199yds)

Edwardstone

1. Captain Guinness (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 20/1 2. Editeur Du Gite (N F Houlihan - G L Moore) 6/1 3. Edwardstone (T Cannon - A King) 7/4 4. Energumene (P Townend - W P Mullins) 6/4 5. Funambule Sivola (C Deutsch - V Williams) 50/1 6. Greaneteen (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 28/1 7. Nube Negra (H Skelton - D Skelton) 22/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Edwardstone 7/4

4.10pm: Glenfarclas Chase (3m 6f 37yds)

Twelve months ago, DELTA WORK was the horse that 'shot Bambi' as he slayed the legendary five-times festival winner and two-times Grand National winner Tiger Roll in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase. But Gordon Elliott's 10yo himself went on to finish third in the Aintree spectacular and now he arrives at Cheltenham again as many people's idea of the banker of the week as he bids for a cross-country repeat.

1. Back On The Lash (S Bowen - M Keighley) 14/1 2. Coup De Pinceau (G Hiscock - S Hosie) 150/1 3. Deise Aba (M G Nolan - P J Hobbs) 33/1 4. Delta Work (K M Donaghue - G Elliott) 11/8 5. Diesel D’Allier (H Bannister - R Bandey) 66/1 6. Easyland (J O’Neill Jnr - J O’Neill) 66/1 7. Foxy Jacks (R A Doyle - M F Morris) 66/1 8. Francky Du Berlais (B Jones - P Bowen) 125/1 9. Franco De Port (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 13/2 10. Galvin (D N Russell - G Elliott) 3/1 11. Hardline (S Fitzgerald - G Elliott) 125/1 12. Lieutenant Rocco (N Schofield - S Hosie) 100/1 13. Mortal (J S McGarvey - G Elliott) 66/1 14. Plan Of Attack (D J O’Keefe - H De Bromhead) 66/1 15. Gin on Lime (R Blackmore - H De Bromhead) 14/1 16. Snow Leopardess (A Coleman - C E Longdson) 12/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Delta Work 11/8

4.50pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (1m 7f 99yds)

Elixir De Nutz

1. Andy Dufresne (M P Walsh - G Elliott) 8/1 2. Coeur Sublime (B Harvey - H de Bromhead) 12/1 3. Final Orders (K M Donaghue - G P Cromwell) 11/2 4. Third Time Lucky (H Skelton - D Skelton) 10/1 5. Malystic (D McMenamin - P D Niven) 28/1 6. A Wave To The Sea (S D Torrens - J P O’Brien) 50/1 7. Elixir De Nutz (B Powell - J Tizzard) 12/1 8. Thyme Whyte (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 16/1 9. Epson Du Houx (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 14/1 10. Midnight Run (B J Cooper - J P O’Brien) 18/1 11. Dads Lad (B Hayes - W P Mullins) 20/1 12. Call Me Lyreen (S Ewing - G Elliott) 16/1 14. Battleoverdoyen (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 40/1 15. Before Midnight (S Twiston-Davies - S Thomas) 20/1 16. Maskada (D J O’Keefe - H de Bromhead) 25/1 17. Sizing Pottsie (J Tudor - D Pipe) 25/1 18. Dinoblue (L P Dempsey - W P Mullins) 11/2 19. Global Citizen (L Morgan - B Pauling) 14/1 20. The Lasty Day (A Wedge - E Williams) 25/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Elixir Du Nutz 12/1 E/W

5.30pm: Weatherbys Champions Bumper (2m 87yds)

Paul Townend will hope for success with It’s For Me

1. A Dream To Share (J L Gleeson - J E Kiely) 4/1 2. Beachcomber (J O’Neill Jnr - J O’Neill) 150/1 3. Better Days Ahead (J J Codd - G Elliott) 12/1 4. Captain Cody (J Townend - W P Mullins) 125/1 5. Captain Teague (H Cobden - P Nicholls) 25/1 6. Chapeau De Soleil (B Hayes - W P Mullins) 20/1 7. Chosen Witness (S F O’Keefe - W P Mullins) 40/1 8. Encanto Bruno (S Bowen - J C McConnell) 14/1 9. Fact to File (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 5/1 10. Fascile Mode (C Mullins - T Mullins) 40/1 11. Favour and Fortune (T Cannon - A King) 33/1 12. It’s For Me (P Townend - W P Mullins) 11/2 13. King of Kingsfield (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 50/1 14. Lecky Watson (J B Foley - W P Mullins) 66/1 15. Loughglynn (M J M O’Sullivan - W P Mullins) 22/1 16. No Time To Wait (D N Russell - G Elliott) 40/1 17. Western Diego (R Blackmore - W P Mullins) 11/1 18. Westport Cove (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 28/1 19. Fun Fun Fun (D A Jacob - W P Mullins) 13/2 20. Queens Gamble (J J Burke - O Sherwood) 20/1 21. D Art D Art (B J Cooper - T Cooper) 66/1 22. Fiercely Proud (L Morgan - B Pauling) 80/1 23. Samui (S Ewing - G Elliott) 50/1 24. Shinji (A Coleman - M Keighley) 200/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: It’s For Me 11/2

