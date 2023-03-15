Cheltenham Festival Day Two: Racecards, tips and latest results

The Queen Mother Champion Chase tops the bill on the second day of this year’s Cheltenham Festival as the old course and race-goers recover from a staggering opening day.
Defending champion Energumene will have to see of challenges from the much-fancied Edwardstone and Clarence House winner Editeur Du Gite. Funambule Sivola was a distant second in last year’s race and he will hope to go one better and build on a promising performance in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury in February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Impaire Et Passe and Gaelic Warrior go head-to-head in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle and defending champion Delta Work will hope to claim another win in the Glenfarclas Chase.
1.30pm: Ballymore Novices Hurdle (2m 5f)
1. American Mike (D N Russell - G Elliott) 33/1 2. Champ Kiely (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 15/2 3. Gaelic Warrior (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 11/2 4. Good Land (M J M O’Sullivan - B Connell) 9/2 5. Hermes Allen (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 3/1 6. Ho My Lord (M P Walsh - W P Mullins) 33/1 7. Impaire Et Passe (P Townend - W P Mullins) 15/8F 8. Marble Sands (P Brennan - F O’Brien) 150/1 9. Master Chewy (S Twiston-Davies - N A Twiston-Davies) 200/1 10. Persian Time (A Heskin - N J Henderson) 200/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip: Hermes Allen 3/1
2.10pm: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (3m 80yds)
1. Adamantly Chosen (B Hayes - W P Mullins) 18/1 2. Bronn (D A Jacob - W P Mullins) 50/1 4. Gerri Colombe (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 11/8 5. I Am Maximus (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 50/1 6. Ramillies (B J Cooper - W P Mullins) 25/1 7. Sir Gerhard (P Townend - W P Mullins) 4/1 8. The Real Whacker (S Twiston-Davies - P Neville) 11/2 9. Thunder Rock (A Heskin - O Murphy) 20/1 10. Thyme Hill (M G Nolan - P J Hobbs) 9/1 11. Galia Des Liteaux (H Skelton - D Skelton) 12/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip: Thyme Hill 9/1
2.50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)
1. Fil Dor (B Harvey - G Elliott) 12/1 2. Sporting John (M G Nolan - P J Hobbs) 66/1 3. Run for Oscar (P Byrnes - C Byrnes) 8/1 4. Scaramanga (J B Foley - W P Mullins) 66/1 5. Red Risk (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 33/1 6. Beacon Edge (M J M O’Sullivan - N Meade) 12/1 7. Call Me Lord (D A Jacob - N Henderson) 50/1 8. Icare Allen (M Walsh - W P Mullins) 20/1 9. Grand Roi (C McGivern - G Elliott) 50/1 10. Captain Conby (K M Donoghue - E Sheehy) 15/2 11. Good Risk At All (S Twiston-Davies - S Thomas) 11/1 12. HMS Seahorse (S F O’Keefe - P Nolan) 9/1 13. Watch Horse Cross (R Blackmore - H De Bromhead) 20/1 14. Langer Dan (H Skelton - D Skelton) 11/1 15. Bold Endeavour (N de Boinville - N J Henderson) 25/1 16. The Very Man (C Smithers - J Harrington) 40/1 17. Benson (R Mania - A M Thomson) 14/1 18. Camprond (A Coleman - P J Hobbs) 14/1 19. San Salvador (R Deegan - J P O’Brien) 16/1 20. Tax for Max (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 40/1 21. An Epic Song (J J Slevin - M Brassil) 9/1 22. Sa Fureur (D N Russell - G Elliott) 12/1 23. Riaan (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 25/1 24. Nells Son (D McMenamin - N G Richards) 40/1 25. Off Your Rocco (S Ewing - G Elliott) 80/1 26. Elvis Mail (B Lynn - N W Alexander) 100/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip:Camprond 14/1 E/W
3.30pm: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (1m 7f 199yds)
Advertisement
Advertisement
1. Captain Guinness (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 20/1 2. Editeur Du Gite (N F Houlihan - G L Moore) 6/1 3. Edwardstone (T Cannon - A King) 7/4 4. Energumene (P Townend - W P Mullins) 6/4 5. Funambule Sivola (C Deutsch - V Williams) 50/1 6. Greaneteen (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 28/1 7. Nube Negra (H Skelton - D Skelton) 22/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip: Edwardstone 7/4
4.10pm: Glenfarclas Chase (3m 6f 37yds)
1. Back On The Lash (S Bowen - M Keighley) 14/1 2. Coup De Pinceau (G Hiscock - S Hosie) 150/1 3. Deise Aba (M G Nolan - P J Hobbs) 33/1 4. Delta Work (K M Donaghue - G Elliott) 11/8 5. Diesel D’Allier (H Bannister - R Bandey) 66/1 6. Easyland (J O’Neill Jnr - J O’Neill) 66/1 7. Foxy Jacks (R A Doyle - M F Morris) 66/1 8. Francky Du Berlais (B Jones - P Bowen) 125/1 9. Franco De Port (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 13/2 10. Galvin (D N Russell - G Elliott) 3/1 11. Hardline (S Fitzgerald - G Elliott) 125/1 12. Lieutenant Rocco (N Schofield - S Hosie) 100/1 13. Mortal (J S McGarvey - G Elliott) 66/1 14. Plan Of Attack (D J O’Keefe - H De Bromhead) 66/1 15. Gin on Lime (R Blackmore - H De Bromhead) 14/1 16. Snow Leopardess (A Coleman - C E Longdson) 12/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip: Delta Work 11/8
4.50pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (1m 7f 99yds)
1. Andy Dufresne (M P Walsh - G Elliott) 8/1 2. Coeur Sublime (B Harvey - H de Bromhead) 12/1 3. Final Orders (K M Donaghue - G P Cromwell) 11/2 4. Third Time Lucky (H Skelton - D Skelton) 10/1 5. Malystic (D McMenamin - P D Niven) 28/1 6. A Wave To The Sea (S D Torrens - J P O’Brien) 50/1 7. Elixir De Nutz (B Powell - J Tizzard) 12/1 8. Thyme Whyte (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 16/1 9. Epson Du Houx (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 14/1 10. Midnight Run (B J Cooper - J P O’Brien) 18/1 11. Dads Lad (B Hayes - W P Mullins) 20/1 12. Call Me Lyreen (S Ewing - G Elliott) 16/1 14. Battleoverdoyen (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 40/1 15. Before Midnight (S Twiston-Davies - S Thomas) 20/1 16. Maskada (D J O’Keefe - H de Bromhead) 25/1 17. Sizing Pottsie (J Tudor - D Pipe) 25/1 18. Dinoblue (L P Dempsey - W P Mullins) 11/2 19. Global Citizen (L Morgan - B Pauling) 14/1 20. The Lasty Day (A Wedge - E Williams) 25/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip: Elixir Du Nutz 12/1 E/W
5.30pm: Weatherbys Champions Bumper (2m 87yds)
1. A Dream To Share (J L Gleeson - J E Kiely) 4/1 2. Beachcomber (J O’Neill Jnr - J O’Neill) 150/1 3. Better Days Ahead (J J Codd - G Elliott) 12/1 4. Captain Cody (J Townend - W P Mullins) 125/1 5. Captain Teague (H Cobden - P Nicholls) 25/1 6. Chapeau De Soleil (B Hayes - W P Mullins) 20/1 7. Chosen Witness (S F O’Keefe - W P Mullins) 40/1 8. Encanto Bruno (S Bowen - J C McConnell) 14/1 9. Fact to File (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 5/1 10. Fascile Mode (C Mullins - T Mullins) 40/1 11. Favour and Fortune (T Cannon - A King) 33/1 12. It’s For Me (P Townend - W P Mullins) 11/2 13. King of Kingsfield (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 50/1 14. Lecky Watson (J B Foley - W P Mullins) 66/1 15. Loughglynn (M J M O’Sullivan - W P Mullins) 22/1 16. No Time To Wait (D N Russell - G Elliott) 40/1 17. Western Diego (R Blackmore - W P Mullins) 11/1 18. Westport Cove (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 28/1 19. Fun Fun Fun (D A Jacob - W P Mullins) 13/2 20. Queens Gamble (J J Burke - O Sherwood) 20/1 21. D Art D Art (B J Cooper - T Cooper) 66/1 22. Fiercely Proud (L Morgan - B Pauling) 80/1 23. Samui (S Ewing - G Elliott) 50/1 24. Shinji (A Coleman - M Keighley) 200/1
Odds correct at the time of publishing
Tip: It’s For Me 11/2
Advertisement
Advertisement
From our sister title PeopleWorld: Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Georgia Toffolo attend Day 1 of Cheltenham Festival but who else was there?